A Nov. 1 Associated Press article says the ACLU claims the DMV in Washington state is suspending driver’s licenses without proper notice or hearings.
The woman featured owed more than $1,000 in traffic fines.
Did she not know what she was doing wrong or didn’t she care?
BARBARA BRYDEN
Stono Links Drive
Hollywood
Reparations complex
I have been hearing about reparations to descendants of former slaves in media reports.
This likely would include cash or property to be distributed to descendants of slaves from descendants of slave owners.
If this becomes a reality, it seems to me that this should be between those two parties.
Other views include finding the U.S. government responsible because it did not stop slavery from happening.
As my family and I had no part in any of this, I feel that we have no blame in this matter.
If the powers that be decide the federal government was at fault and payments are made from the nation’s tax base, that would be a problem for all Americans whose ancestors never owned slaves.
I am descended from Gauls, and my forebears were systematically enslaved by Rome.
The only way I would support my tax dollars being used as payments is if Italy pays me for my predecessors rowing Roman galleys.
Slavery has been around since the first village was inhabited and goes on today in parts of the world.
All civilizations have had this throughout time, not just America.
N.C. HILLIARD
Roselle Avenue
Goose Creek
Stop chain emails
I recently read an editorial in The Post and Courier about the annoying nuisance of robocalls. Fortunately, that’s all that they are and, unfortunately, we have little control over them.
There is another similar unwelcome and potentially harmful nuisance that has entered our lives that we do have control over.
I and many of my friends and associates recently received several chain emails with malicious claims aimed at the Democratic Party and against different races and ethnicities.
When I fact-checked these claims on Snopes.com, I learned all the claims were false and that these emails had probably, and unfortunately, been widely circulated.
I immediately informed all the email recipients of what I had learned.
These chain emails are not innocent, nor are they composed at someone’s benign whim.
They are designed to pervert the minds of the unsuspecting.
People who forward them, particularly those who may be aware of their fraudulence, become co-conspirators and facilitators of divisiveness and bigotry.
If you receive them, please research, expose and delete — and break the chain.
ALLAN D. GRODY
Great Hope Drive
Mount Pleasant
Neverending inquiries
The most important thing I’ve learned these past three years of inquiries into our president is how little time our elected officials actually spend at work doing what we elected them to do.
I’m pretty sure nobody tapped the button for “let’s do nothing else but constantly hassle Donald Trump because we hate him.”
Who knew how many holidays our employees get for vacation?
Anyone else have these perks at work?
KIM WESTBERG
Marsh Oak Lane
Seabrook Island
Graham needs support
I and many other South Carolinians have for many years supported Lindsey Graham as a statesman who put principles above politics and acted in the best interests of the country.
Sen. Graham has failed us, either through his fear of not being reelected, or a belief that the appointment of conservative judges ranks above the safety of our country and the world.
Graham has chosen to abandon principle and support a dangerously ignorant and corrupt president.
He is obviously suffering inner turmoil over this. One can see it in his face when he appears on television.
We who supported him need to give him the support he needs to rediscover his backbone and stand up for the good of the country.
Call him and tell him so.
DAN KNAPP
Farmfield Avenue
Charleston