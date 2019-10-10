Oct. 1 was a great day for South Carolina voters. I would like to sincerely thank and express my gratitude to former congressman Bob Inglis and businessman Frank Heindel for filing a formal complaint against the S.C. Republican Party and its chairman, Drew McKissick, regarding the loss of the S.C. Republican presidential primary election.

I contacted Mr. McKissick’s office several times prior to the State Executive Committee’s vote on Sept. 7 and emailed several county chairmen to find out what I could do to save our primary and not allow a “no” vote. I got no response and felt helpless.

Regarding this awful decision by the Executive Committee to forgo our GOP primary, I was totally frustrated and disappointed. That decision was totally wrong and goes against the rights of all South Carolina voters to choose whom they want as a presidential candidate. It also undermines the voting process.

By blocking a presidential primary, the leaders of the S.C. Republican Party made the choice for the people of the state. How wrong is that? The country now has three other Republican candidates running against President Donald Trump, and S.C. voters should have a right to vote for the candidate they support, not allow the state’s party to decide for them.

Filing this lawsuit restores my hope that the people of South Carolina will fight for our legal rights and liberties, and stand up to those who took them away.

I am grateful for Mr. Inglis and Mr. Heindel for stepping in as voices for South Carolina. We deserve to be heard on this important matter.

It is my sincerest hope that through the legal process, justice will prevail, and the people of South Carolina will have their Republican primary restored. It truly is the only right outcome.

BARBARA E. BOYLSTON

Yeadon Avenue

Charleston

‘Accountability’ costs

I have taught in South Carolina for 14 years. One constant during both tumultuous progress and irrational upheaval has been educational “accountability,” often demanded by leaders avoiding an accounting for their own choices.

For overworked teachers, “accountability” generally means more work handed down by an opaque bureaucracy:

• Scores down? Write an exhaustive improvement plan, using standardized test simulations as pre- and post-assessments. The assumption? The teacher was at fault, not the test, despite decades of research on the biases and limited validity of such tests.

• Students failing classes, hurting others, hurting the teacher? Document the number of parent contacts. Document each accommodation. The teacher is the problem, not the student, the socioeconomics or the education system, which has grown more segregated and unfair since the 1970s.

• Literacy scores down? Take up to four extra college courses, and maybe pay for them yourself, in an overextended system unprepared to offer statewide literacy training. The teacher is the problem, not the Legislature that has underfunded public colleges and pays teachers inflation-adjusted wages less than 2005 averages.

When is the state accountable for violating per-pupil funding laws, scapegoating and underpaying teachers (precipitating a calamitous exodus of teachers from the state) sneaking public money into unproven privately authorized charters and other unaccountable alternative programs?

When is being one of the worst states for teachers acceptable in a country with a national teacher recruitment and retention crisis? When do we vote out representatives unwilling to be accountable to us, and elect and support those who will be?

STEVE NUZUM

South Ott Road

Columbia

Traffic debacle

The Post and Couriers’s reporting on the recent Johns Island traffic debacle was excellent, but I wish I’d been able to contribute my two cents’ worth.

Before we start throwing millions of dollars at this very real quality-of-life problem, how about our politicians use some common sense and invest in our local human resources?

I’m talking about our own Charleston Police Department. Its heroes are doing the best they can on a shoestring budget.

I’m sure those underpaid police officers would love to see more tax dollars sent to their departments, and it would sure help the rest of us.

From 3:30 p.m. to 6:10 p.m., I traveled from the Terrace Theater on James Island to my home on River Road via U.S. Highway 17 and the Limehouse Bridge.

In that time, I never saw a blue light anywhere to help expedite the heavy traffic flow on Highway 17, which was especially needed at its intersection with Main Road. From there, the cars exiting Johns Island were bumper-to-bumper back to Bohicket Road.

I honestly think my trip of over 2.5 hours would have been cut in half if only the higher-ups in the city had seen fit to post more officers at Highway 17 and Main Road.

They also could fund the CPD’s traffic page on Twitter, which hasn’t been updated since June.

KIERAN KRAMER

Battle Trail Drive

Johns Island