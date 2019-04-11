As a voter, citizen, taxpayer, parent and educator in S.C., I urge Gov. Henry McMaster, Rep. Nancy Mace and Sen. Paul Campbell to please take time with the education reform legislation.
The major issues are not being addressed in this legislation, and educators across the state are urging our elected officials to include:
• More mental health services for students.
• Full funding for education at the state level (unfunded mandates and smaller pots of money continue to burden counties and municipalities to make up for the missing revenue from the state to counties.)
• A 10 percent raise for all educators. Certified professionals are working second jobs and sharing housing all to make ends meet. These are individuals with master’s degrees and beyond.
“Scholarships” to attend private schools will take away funding for public schools and cause more resegregation across S.C.
Rushing through this process may ultimately leave educators with no other choice but to walk out.
I believe South Carolina can do better and it first begins with Rep. Mace and Sen. Campbell actually listening to us, including our legislative suggestions in this bill, and not simply giving us lip service by telling us to “trust the process.”
We’ve “trusted the process” for the past 20 years and we’ve lost more teachers, thanks to a lack of funding and support from the state.
We can do better.
MEV MCINTOSH
East Recess Road
Hanahan
Assault vs. friendly
Sexual assault and harassment are quite different from overly friendly touching. The first two imply an inability to protect oneself. The latter, “feeling uncomfortable,” has defenses: moving away, asking the perpetrator to stop, saying you’re uncomfortable or demanding, “Get out of my space.” Even making a complaint later by letter or phone.
We all know overly friendly people, both female and male. It’s part of their personality. To bring up an incident of “feeling uncomfortable” years later seems ridiculous and unfair.
BARBARA MEASTER
Bent Twig
Johns Island
Blind to litter
Following on the heels of SEWE and the Charleston Wine & Food Festival, we now have welcomed thousands more visitors here for the Volvo Car Open, Bridge Run and Flowertown and Cajun festivals.
The Lowcountry is truly a top-notch tourist destination.
Unfortunately, we will never have a second chance to make a first impression. Beyond the beauty we see daily, there is a terrible problem we have become blind to: litter.
Think about what first-time visitors must think when they see mangled ladders, construction debris, shredded tire rubber, fast-food containers, plastic and Styrofoam lining I- 26 and I-526. The access ramps seem to be magnets for litter. It’s a disgrace.
With the building boom and more people moving here, Adopt-A-Highway and PalmettoPride programs can’t keep up with the volume of litter lining our roads. Occasionally, I see Department of Corrections detainees picking up litter along the interstate. It would be great if the DOC coordinated with the DOT to pick up litter before the mowers cut it into more unsightly pieces.
So what can we do? Perhaps you could adopt a small corner in your neighborhood, pick up that flattened plastic bottle or can in a parking lot, or remember to keep litter inside your vehicle. The smallest gesture has a positive impact. Show appreciation to those you see making a difference.
Let’s get out there and show our Palmetto pride. You may even get some exercise along the way.
R.J. MOORE
Mt. Royall Drive
Mount Pleasant
Fort Pemberton
I appreciate Charleston City Councilman Bill Moody’s enthusiasm on the proposed Fort Pemberton Park in Riverland Terrace. In the future, he envisions a view of I-526 across the Stono River. That is not what I want to see looking across the river from the passive park. Let I-526 end in West Ashley. James and Johns islands do not need it.
CHET NOWAK
Witter Street
James Island
Environment
I was fascinated by two conflicting articles in the April 7 Post and Courier:
The front-page report said Gov. Henry McMaster has appointed a man — who has spent his entire career opposing everything related to the concept and effects of climate change — with an assignment “to defend South Carolina from rising sea levels, (and) persistent flooding.”
That was followed by Brian Hicks’ column about the city’s efforts to get the governor to support projects to fight downtown flooding, especially in the hospital district.
Haven’t Charlestonians and South Carolinians accepted that McMaster will always follow the Donald Trump model when it comes to any environmental issue — to always appoint someone who opposes climate change?
Haven’t Trump’s appointment of Scott Pruitt and more than 100 other industry lobbyists, along with their systematic dismantling of our environmental regulations, clarified that climate change, including coastal flooding, is of little concern?
Shouldn’t we be applauding McMaster for following his leader’s policies rather than wasting his time soliciting help for our flooding problems?
GARY C. DAVIS
Riverland Terrace
Charleston
Cable, power bills
A recent letter writer stated her average power bill was $132 a month.
My bill is higher but still less than what my electronic gadgets cost. I have a flip phone; my wife has a smartphone and we have a minimal cable package with home phone and internet. No premium channels.
The total average is $215 for the electronics. The wiring is minimal compared to the heavy wires, transformer and poles the power company must maintain to keep my home comfortable. They also supply power for all the gadgets.
The cable company raises rates more than the power company. The cable is attached to power companies’ poles. If the cable people had to install their own poles and maintain them, the cost would really escalate.
I think I could live without the robocalls better than no heating and air. I also agree with another writer who supports the completion of the nuclear plant. It’s the only answer for sustainable power for our homes and gadgets in the future.
MERRILL RIDGWAY
McRoy Street
North Charleston
Tax avoidance
I actually went under the sink and into kitchen cabinets collecting all of our mismatched Tupperware bowls and lids, labeled them by pairs and discarded the extras to keep from doing my taxes.
LENNY BRANCH
Jasper Boulevard
Sullivan’s Island