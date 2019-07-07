The Trident CEO Council is a group of two dozen executives from the tri-county region employing in excess of 10,000 associates in the local community, advocating a culture to stand for progress in our Lowcounty region.
Our council is fact-based on our decisions to support issues that can improve the Lowcountry.
There has been discussion in Mount Pleasant regarding the form of government and whether or not it was time to change from a council-manager form of government to mayor-council form.
In 2009, the Trident CEO Council commissioned a study on this topic, not specific to the town of Mount Pleasant, but rather one that looked at the compensation, duties and responsibilities of mayors and councils in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.
The findings in this report are the basis for why our council stands for strong mayors in large municipalities like Mount Pleasant.
Mount Pleasant is strategic to our region with more than 90,000 residents, an estimated $158 million budget, major port facility, significant highway system, the largest high school in the state and many successful businesses.
It is time to adjust and adapt to the growth of the town.
The Trident CEO Council supports the strong mayor concept for Mount Pleasant, as it does for the cities of Charleston and North Charleston.
Merit challenge
I was disappointed that the May 18 Post and Courier editorial supported the proposed federal policy on merit-based immigration.
With that in mind, I ask how many of our ancestors would have been allowed into our country and how many of us today would pass a merit challenge?
Teachers as pawns
South Carolina teachers of the year will become pawns in House Speaker Jay Lucas’ quest to diminish the voices of the 10,000 of us who marched in Columbia on May 1 and the thousands of colleagues who couldn’t make the trip that day if those teachers don’t turn the tables on him and demand that his upcoming listen-and -learn meetings be open to all teachers.
I don’t buy his plan to hold private meetings, closed to the public and other teachers, with only 82 invitees. I’m asking S.C. teachers of the year to not buy into it either.
We finally banded together and demonstrated significant power this past year. We called the speaker on the phony education reform bill and are working toward improvements to the Senate version of the bill.
It took 10,000 of us to send a strong signal that was heard loudly and clearly. That message wasn’t that we want 82 of us to go to private meetings with the speaker to salvage the image he tried to portray — that teachers were at the heart of the reform bill in the first place.
This “invitation” from the speaker in a controlled format is nothing but a political divide-and-conquer tactic. Stung by the numbers of teachers who came to meetings in Columbia and elsewhere, as well as the numbers of us who surrounded the Statehouse on May 1, the speaker is simply trying to fake it again this time with meetings with teachers of the year.
S.C. teachers of the year: Don’t take the bait. It diminishes all of our efforts.
Use Burke building
I enjoy a good contradiction. Building a new high school in Mount Pleasant when there is a virtually empty Burke High School downtown is a good contradiction. I propose zoning Mount Pleasant students west of 526 to Burke as a temporary option that was not considered by Constituent District 2 while mapping new school zones.
Wando is over capacity at 4,000 students and overflowing into mobile classrooms. Burke has about 300 students, with a capacity of 1,200,
A complete school can be built instantly with students, teachers, staff and administration. Just move in. Parents who live in Mount Pleasant and work downtown can share a ride to school and back home, no buses and more quality time together.
More students bring more money. More students bring more classes and curriculum. A strong community school with a diverse student population will attract families from downtown that are making other choices. Principal Cheryl Swinton comes from Wando and began her teaching career at Burke and is eagerly welcoming students at Burke.
Burke can at least be a “swing space” while Lucy Beckham High School is completed.
Harsh history
I am blessed to be a sixth generation South Carolinian, living in the foothills of the Blue Ridge mountains and traveling to our beautiful coast several times each year.
On my latest trip, I visited McLeod Plantation.
My expectation was for a lesson in history, restoration, preservation, architecture, and life for all inhabitants of the plantation.
What I didn’t expect was a diatribe filled with personal bias and in-your-face theatrics on the evils of slavery, plantations, aka “forced labor camps,” and their “white-supremacist” owners.
What could have been an educational opportunity quickly became a lecture in “things are not as they seem.”
I fully recognize the absolute wickedness of slavery, its impact upon our society and the unimaginable pain and suffering it inflicted upon individuals and families.
I welcome a history lesson at any time, but the role of an interpreter should be to present said history, facts, descriptions and explanations in a nonbiased manner.
I have read the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission’s website and goals for the property. My visit did not demonstrate that those goals are being met.
If you are not familiar with the work being done on the Clemson University campus, go to tinyurl.com/y2xtc9pc to read about the work being done to present the “story from the perspective of the people who were living as slaves” at Fort Hill.
I feel McLeod Plantation historic site could benefit from a shift in the same direction as Clemson.
