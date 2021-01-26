Letters to the Editor: Kudos to MUSC for quick COVID-19 appointment, vaccination

With all the news about the slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine as well as the difficulty in making an appointment for a vaccination, I would like to commend MUSC

I was able to move up my appointment from mid-February in North Charleston to last week at Midtown. Once I arrived, the process was friendly and efficient. I was in and out in 20 minutes.

Thank you, MUSC, for a job well done.

LINDA BERGMAN

Willowick Court

Mount Pleasant

Remove gates

My family and I have lived in Lighthouse Point subdivision on James Island since 2000. We have always enjoyed the community.

Since 2012, access to public roads within our neighborhood has been blocked by the “temporary” gates of the privatized Belle Terre housing development.

The permit for the installation of these gates was approved when the developer said that the gates would be temporary. The cost of installing these gates was $60,000-plus.

These “temporary” gates are closed 24 hours a day and are complete with keypad entry and 24-hour camera surveillance.

What was permitted as temporary is obviously intended to be permanent.

The managers of Belle Terre attempted to dissuade us by telling us they were concerned about thievery, and that once 21 homes were completed, they would open or do away with the gates.

It is clear they have no intention of honoring their promise to the residents of Lighthouse Point or to the city of Charleston.

Should these gates be allowed to remain, and remain closed, they only promote elitism and exclusivity.

The roads they’ve chosen to close are public, which we pay taxes to maintain. It should be illegal for developers to block roads.

The residents of Belle Terre must travel through Lighthouse Point to reach their private enclave.

Does the precedent they have set mean that we, as residents of Lighthouse Point, can put a gate at the beginning of our neighborhood?

The Belle Terre residents could still reach their homes. They’d just need to get there by boat.

LISA G. MORRIS

Creekside Drive

Charleston

Divided over division

I take exception to the Jan. 20 letter to the editor that said President Joe Biden’s “predecessor has poisoned the well of political goodwill ... urging division over unity.”

Really? What were the Democrats doing since before his predecessor was inaugurated?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up Donald Trump’s 2020 State of the Union speech on national television.

PAT RANDOLPH

Chrismill Lane

Mount Pleasant

What Biden didn’t say

The news pundits have been analyzing everything the new president has been saying.

These include his plans for the COVID-19 vaccine, plans for immigrant children and plans for added financial relief. Every topic is worthy of recognition, praise or criticism.

The one thing that President Joe Biden did not emphasize was this: personal pronouns.

There were only a few: my heart, my soul. The prominent reference to the plans were framed by the pronoun “we.”

What was omitted was certainly refreshing.

WAYNE ERDNER

Deleisseline Street

Mount Pleasant

Expand free speech

I urge all Americans to pursue action to expand free speech rights in this country.

The issue now is focused on the authoritarian behavior of Big Tech. But I suggest all institutions need to be sent a message about their obligation to support individual freedoms.

The First Amendment limits governmental actors, but should this be expanded throughout our civil rights laws?

Why should we allow employers to fire or harass employees because of their speech on political views?

Should we begin to halt all retaliatory infringements of speech, regardless of whether states have such protections in their laws?

I might suggest we consider an amendment to Title VII of the Civil Rights Act for such a new category of expressing political beliefs.

Academia is also part of the discussion.

Should federal funds be withheld from educational organizations denying their services to those whose politics are deemed not suitable?

I recommend writing your elected officials and urging them to consider creating, adding or enhancing freedom of speech to our state and federal civil rights laws so grievances and severe punishments can be pursued in court.

This is so serious in today’s political climate that it might justifiably be a prominent voting factor when monitoring a politician’s responses to this issue.

CHRISTOPHER ADLER

Sunrose Lane

Johns Island