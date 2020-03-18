Letters to the Editor: Kinship Care Day focuses on helping families

Fred Rogers said, “It’s easy to say ‘It’s not my child, not my community, not my world, not my problem.’ Then there are those who see the need and respond. I consider those people my heroes.”

That’s how I think about kinship caregivers: heroes. Kinship care is not new to South Carolinians. Our state has a history of family and friends stepping up to care for children. These unsung heroes, connected by blood and/or love, have kept siblings together, in schools and communities and brought stability and comfort to their lives.

Kinship care is common but complicated. Changing times and outdated laws have left many kinship families behind.

Caregivers, often grandparents, find themselves dipping into retirement funds or taking on additional employment to cover the costs of unexpectedly raising young children. They often live in limbo: caught between day-to-day living and preparing themselves and the children in their care for a very uncertain future.

Although we will not be gathering this year for Kinship Care Day at the Capitol due to COVID-19, we need to advocate for and support these unsung heroes.

Providing kids with safe, stable placements is important to their well-being. Ensuring these families have the support to do that is critical to giving our youth a strong start to a great life.

To learn more about supporting kinship caregivers, visit: bit.ly/2wcE92n.

MEGAN BRANHAM

Chairwoman of the Sisters of Charity

Statewide Kinship Council

Hollydale Drive

West Columbia

Gilbreth’s ‘hunch’

With due respect for Edward Gilbreth’s medical training and experience,

his recent column on

COVID-19 did a disservice to the community and to the guidance offered by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and others with expertise in epidemiology.

Those experts treat the COVID-19 threat with the utmost seriousness. Dr. Gilbreth does not.

Notwithstanding the disclaimer in his column, a “hunch” from a physician in this context is potentially harmful to those at higher risk and those whose actions may either slow or facilitate the spread of COVID-19.

As Dr. Fauci pointed out, COVID-19 appears to be up to 10 times more lethal than a seasonal flu.

With widespread testing, which the United States is not now capable of doing, and time, the fatality rate may come down, but we don’t know that.

Sadly, Italy has become the poster child for the consequences of an unprepared country, with hospital staffs overwhelmed by critically ill patients and left to stand by and watch patients die due to lack of resources and the rapid spread of the disease.

I fervently hope there will be a swift and relatively benign ending to this pandemic. Several countries in Asia and the western Pacific have been able to use widespread testing and the information it yields to slow and contain the disease.

Not so here. It has become clear that our federal government was unprepared for such a situation.

Dr. Gilbreth sees a nation in “complete hissy fit, freak-out panic mode.”

I see a nation potentially in great peril.

Better the ounce of prevention now, warranted or not in hindsight, than trying to come up with the pound of cure later on.

BILL SETTLEMYER

Joggling Street

Mount Pleasant

Red flag laws

Are red-flag laws for gun owners a good idea, a slippery slope, not needed or needed in another format?

More thought and discussion is needed. While we are at it, we all know people who pose or might pose a danger in one way or another.

So, why focus red-flag laws on gun owners?

What about those prone to drunken driving, reckless driving, alcohol abuse, drug abuse or even child, spouse or elder abuse? Game poachers and trespassers?

Law-abiding citizens know people who are more likely to commit these crimes than others.

Are these examples of people who commit these crimes or just talk about them in a threatening manner?

Do we need a red-flag law for each situation? Or, do we need a broader law to act as a safety net to protect citizens or property where a threat is made or perceived?

Is the threatening person sane, boisterous or truly unbalanced?

On the other hand, do we already have enough laws to cover these and other threats to society and individuals?

Yes, think about it. Talk about it, write about it and then decide what the real issues are and what are better solutions.

COLEMAN W. DANGERFIELD JR.

Lazy Hill Road

Moncks Corner