Letters to the Editor: Kiawah-Seabrook Exchange Club raising funds for community

We are living in unprecedented times that threaten the social structure of our community and the institutions that were created to help them.

I am writing on behalf of the Exchange Club of Kiawah-Seabrook and its foundation that was created to support our neighbors on Johns and Wadmalaw islands.

In our past fiscal year, we were able to provide $150,000 in grant money to support charities on our islands.

These same charities are now desperately in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For this reason, we are starting a new drive called the Johns and Wadmalaw Islands Hunger Project. Because of the virus, people are running out of scarce resources while facing increasing demands for their services.

This is the time for people to step up and reach out to their neighbors with a helping hand.

Our Exchange Club of Kiawah-Seabrook has set up a 501(c)(3) Foundation to address these needs, particularly as it affects the hungry.

We had a successful fundraiser in February and have about $40,000 available, which we will be giving to food banks and service organizations in our area.

This is only about half of what our partners in charity need to hold them over for the next six months.

We are asking the greater community of Charleston to help us by making donations to our foundation that will be made available to those in need.

If you have a specific charity you would like to give to, we accept restricted gifts that will go to those respective charities. Thank you for any assistance you can provide.

Please mail your checks to The Exchange Club of Kiawah-Seabrook Foundation, 130 Gardeners Circle, P.O. Box PBMJ, Kiawah Island, SC 29455.

RONALD SCHILDGE

President, The Exchange Club

of Kiawah-Seabrook

Mallard Lake Drive

Johns Island

Leatherman profile

Reporters did an exceptional job on the full portrait of Senate Finance Committee Chairman Hugh Leatherman in the April 2 Post and Courier. He is, indeed, the most powerful person in state government.

One element was missing. No one was closer to Leatherman than Glenn McConnell. While he was lieutenant governor, he and Leatherman spent roughly an hour almost every afternoon discussing issues.

They worked together in lengthy negotiations that ended with Boeing building its manufacturing plant in North Charleston, among other things.

Because of his small business selling objects related to the Confederacy, many questioned if McConnell was prejudiced on matters of race. Yet one of his major achievements in Columbia was the development and placement of a large statue that pays homage to African American history on the Capitol grounds.

When he expressed interest in becoming president of the College of Charleston, I arranged for him to have coffee with a well-known, outspoken pastor of an African American church.

Unlike the previous president, McConnell was a graduate of the college. He had majored in history and clearly knew the city well.

I also knew of his close relationship with Sen. Leatherman, which as I expected would result in large sums of money to improve the campus, including building several big new buildings on campus and fully repairing others.

JACK BASS

Queen Street

Charleston

Remember past

The special section on the 75th anniversary of the Holocaust is quite impressive. Thanks to the sponsors and to The Post and Courier for publishing it.

In the article about the rule of law by Nancy L. Zisk, “Think About It,” one paragraph in particular struck me:

“Before Hitler’s rise, Germany adhered to these principles [of law]. In stark contrast to the past, in Nazi Germany, government officials were required to swear their loyalty to Hitler, not the law. Hitler had no respect for the laws of his country. He held himself above the law ... This disregard for the rule of law allowed the Holocaust to happen.”

Ignorance of the past has horrible consequences.

BARBARA P. MEASTER

Bent Twig

Johns Island

Mental health help

The S.C. Department of Mental Health is open for business during this pandemic and serving both existing and new patients. SCDMH will not turn away anyone, regardless of their ability to pay, and it has systems in place to provide treatment that is accessible and safe for all.

The COVID 19 pandemic will indeed impact the mental health and well being of South Carolina’s communities, and our agency is well prepared to address the demands and challenges.

Each mental health clinic has staff on site to address emergencies and to administer medicine.

The agency is also providing counseling and psychiatric services by video and phone for existing and new patients. Our clinics are open and ready to serve adults, children and families.

SCDMH understands the very real concern that lives will be at considerable risk without mental health care for individuals and families.

Residents may access these services or find a nearby clinic at www.scdmh.net.

DAVID P. DIANA, M.A., LPC

Bull Street

Columbia

Clarification regarding an April 21 letter: The S.C. Department of Health and Human Services approved health care providers, including behavioral health providers, to serve new clients via telehealth on April 16.