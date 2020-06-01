Letters to the Editor: Keep protests peaceful in Charleston

Peaceful protests are fine and warranted. Wanton destruction of property and defacement of monuments by rioters is not.

Let’s not devolve into chaos spurred on by the few that care nothing about the lives and livelihood of Charleston’s law abiding citizens.

WOODY RASH

State Street

Charleston

Important message

My son sent me a text with an attachment of a man by the name of “Killer Mike” speaking in Atlanta.

His note said that my husband and I must watch and listen closely to this eight-minute video.

I am an older woman and stuck in a time warp of 1960s and ’70s music, so I must admit that I wasn’t familiar with the name.

I am now, and I am a fan. I watched a young black man begin by saying that he wished he wasn’t there but proceeded through his tears and anger to speak more poignantly about racism in this country than I have witnessed in a long time.

He advised the people of Atlanta not to burn their house down but to fortify that house.

He gave advice about just how to do that with a four-part strategy of “plot, plan, strategize and mobilize.”

Sounds simple enough and it can be. I, along with every American who is sick at heart with the unequal treatment of people of color in this country, challenge our police force, our mayor and city council as well as our state legislators to do just as Killer Mike said: Do something!

Make concrete changes (not just hopes and prayers) and strategy going forward so that the righteous indignation about the treatment of black people does not express itself in rioting, burning and looting, but in courts of law that deal with it quickly, effectively and without prejudice.

MARY SMITH

Cooper River Drive

Mount Pleasant

Kudos for Rep. Gilliard

When I picked up the May 19 Post and Courier from my driveway, even without my glasses I could see the headline: “Officials vow vast changes at Floyd Manor.”

I instinctively thought, “That must be Wendell Gilliard.” And when I got inside and put on my glasses, I saw that I was right.

God bless Rep. Gilliard for all he has done for the disenfranchised for over a decade.

DOUG BRAFFORD

Center Street

Mount Pleasant

Stop slamming board

While driving to work on May 19, I had 1250-AM talk radio on as it is interesting to hear the pulse of the people of our great city.

As a former educator and State Board of Education member, I do understand more than some all the work that goes on behind the scenes.

However, one thing I’ve always strived to teach my students by example is respect.

That was not what I and many others heard broadcast over the radio that day.

Since my days at Baptist College, the Charleston County School Board has never had a wonderful reputation. In recent years, however, I had begun to see some directional change. I have always felt I could call and ask questions before I judged.

Slamming the superintendent’s reputation improves nothing and sets our young people up to be disrespectful.

A board member said that seven fellow board members have “Drunk the superintendent’s Kool-Aid.”

Do I understand everything our leaders, legislators or even our elected officials in D.C. do? No, but I don’t criticize them over the radio.

No, we don’t always resolve our differences, but we make the effort to listen respectfully.

We talk about bullying in our schools, yet we have some on our school board who act the same way. Bullying is harmful to people of any age or profession.

Regardless of any decisions you make, I will not go on the radio and be unkind.

However, I do vote.

CINDY CLARK

Johnnie Dodds Boulevard

Mount Pleasant

GOP conservationists

Nancy Mace was quoted in a Dec. 12 Post and Courier article as saying, “This is not your grandfather’s GOP anymore.”

Wow, did she nail it. Our GOP forefathers created the first national park in the world, Yellowstone National Park, under President Ulysses S. Grant in 1872.

They established our nation’s first National Wildlife Refuge, Pelican Island National Wildlife, under President Roosevelt in 1903.

And in 1905, President Theodore Roosevelt transferred the management of forest reserves from the General Land Office of the Interior Department to the Bureau of Forestry, creating the United States Forest Service.

As time passed, preserving millions of acres for conservation was not enough, as there were great concerns about environmental pollution. The Environmental Protection Agency and the Clean Air Act were established in 1970 under President Richard Nixon to strengthen our economy while improving human health and the environment.

And in 1973, the Endangered Species Act was enacted with the goal of preventing plants and animals from becoming extinct, also under Nixon.

But for the past 30 years, the GOP has made one of its primary missions gutting environmental protections and eliminating penalties for polluting the water and air that we all need to survive.

Oh, how we long for our grandfathers’ GOP, one that cared about preserving this great country for the American people.

BYRON WHITE

Mooring Drive

Charleston

Employees: wear masks

On the rare occasions that I am compelled to shop, I wear a mask to protect others and gloves to protect myself. Under the cirumstances, I do not object to doing so. But I think some merchants have an equal obligation to their customers.

While a few stores have shields between checkers and customers, many do not. Also, other stores’ personnel do not always wear masks. Within the past week, I briefly visited several big-box stores and two “dollar” stores, neither of which required their checkers, stockers and other employees to wear masks. I find this disgusting. I would like to leave and go elsewhere, but there seem to be few alternatives.

Harriet Little

Joyce Lane

Summerville