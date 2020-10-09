Letters to the Editor: Keep Moncks Corner the Lowcountry’s hometown

Moncks Corner is the Lowcountry’s hometown, a reassuringly folksy name summoning up familiar memories of unlocked doors, children playing along tree-lined streets, frequent drop-ins from neighbors, neighborhood parents being disciplinarians for all neighborhood kids and calling houses by the resident’s names.

Moncks Corner is a special, affordable and tight-knit place that is close to jobs as the county seat and has easy access to the natural wonders of Berkeley County.

But as industry moved into Berkeley County, the demand for residential housing and amenities soared.

Despite best efforts, Main Street was unable to keep up; restaurants and commercial businesses did not arrive as needed, nor did necessary, diverse housing stock.

So, we turned away from the Main Street heart of the Lowcountry’s hometown and welcomed far-flung areas into our town to overcome these deficiencies. Now our downtown and close-by rural lands need critical attention.

It’s not too late to preserve the hometown character of Main Street Moncks Corner and some of the farm and forest land abutting it.

We can: 1. Expand on the 2016 Town Plan and its downtown revitalization focus; and 2. Utilize Moncks Corner’s open spaces resulting from derelict building removals for infill residential and commercial development.

Best practices of other Lowcountry towns, such as Bluffton, point to focused internal growth where infrastructure already exists, and to maintaining abundant nearby farm and forest land.

Let’s develop our downtown Main Street before annexing more outside areas.

Also, let’s focus on being connected and building our community into an even more desirable and neighborly hometown in which to live, work and play. Let’s make sure Moncks Corner remains the Lowcountry’s hometown long into the future.

CHRIS VOLF and BUTCH VOLF

McCrae Drive

Moncks Corner

Help save SI forest

Sullivan’s Island Town Council voted 4-3 in favor of massive removal of vegetation in the accreted land, including the Maritime Forest adjacent to the beach.

During this tragic vote, the residents of Sullivan’s Island made their unwavering support loud and clear for preserving the land in a natural, healthy state.

They told of their concern for sea level rise, ground water absorption and storm surge protection.

They shared their personal stories that were both humorous and touching.

They were inspiring, thoughtful and intelligent, and I have never felt more proud of our community for its strong resolve in support of a land that I have also grown to love.

I walk this land daily. My son and I enjoy guessing which animals we will encounter. Will it be a rabbit or a raccoon today?

We watch the birds as they fly along the skies, landing in a safe perch. How could we give this up for a few front-row residents to have an ocean view from their living room sofas?

Our small town government has been hijacked by four councilmembers who have shown repeatedly they do not care how our residents feel. They are now pushing the very unpopular paid parking in similar fashion, during a pandemic, hiding behind the Zoom meeting format.

If you are concerned about the forest, sign up for the Coastal Conservation League email list.

Request to be added to their “Action Alerts” to find out how to help. Stay informed and engaged. We need help to save the maritime forest.

In the meantime, come to Sullivan’s Island and enjoy this land before the chainsaws and bulldozers arrive.

SARAH CHURCH

Councilmember

Sullivan’s Island Town

Atlantic Avenue

Sullivan’s Island

Praise for truckers

They traverse time zones and terrain transporting goods to our supermarkets, hotels, restaurants, to every business across our nation. God bless America’s truckers, our angels on 18 wheels.

DEBORAH GREENFIELD

Gin Street SE

Aiken

Voting changes

An Oct. 3 letter to the editor states that in 1789 the Constitution granted only states the power to set voting requirements and therefore each state determines who is eligible to vote.

Several constitutional amendments, specifically the 15th, 19th and 26th, require that voting rights of U.S. citizens cannot be abridged on account of race, color, previous condition of servitude, sex or age for those above 18.

IRVING ROSENFELD

Simpkins Street

Charleston

Payout questions

I’m left with a lot of questions about the $75 million payout that Attorney General Alan Wilson awarded Willoughby and Hoefer law firm upon the $600 million settlement of a lawsuit relating to plutonium remaining in S.C. for decades.

Why did Wilson release the funds hours before a hearing on this giveaway? This raises questions about abuse of public funds given to his former law firm.

I wonder how many first-year teachers could be hired for $75 million?

Maybe the position of attorney general should have enough legal staff to handle such cases in house. Can the common man be able to see and analyze the basis for the $75 million charges? Should the monetary reins of the attorney general be tightened? Who in state government oversees the actions of the attorney general?

PAT KILROY

Milton Drive

Goose Creek