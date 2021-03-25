Letters to the Editor: Keep COVID guard up while vaccinations expand

South Carolinians are on the verge of slowing down the COVID-19 scourge, but until it is eliminated by the vast majority of us getting vaccinated, we must keep our guard up by maintaining mask and social distancing rules in our lives.

The only way to defeat this enemy is to starve it to death. With no one to feed on, it will weaken until we can come up with a cure or at least a prevention, such as one for the flu.

So get vaccinated.

ROBERT LANE

Knottingham Drive

Goose Creek

Harleston project

I was on the board of Harleston Village when it was proposed that the Rodgers Mansion be turned into an inn and have a restaurant.

Many people in the Village protested, but I saw this as a great opportunity for the mansion to be restored and put to a new and good use. I convinced the board to agree with me and support the project. The Wentworth Mansion has been a top quality addition to the area and the restaurant is elegant.

I see the proposed reuse of the long-vacant gas station at Wentworth Street and Ashley Avenue as the same type of project. The proposal is to open a cafe and garden shop.

As for delivery trucks causing problems, I drove a carriage for many years and watched how the drivers of those truck navigated the Market area. I think there would be no problems at this location.

I only wish that in these days of trying to honor what women have contributed to our world, the developers would have used the name Harleston for the shop to honor Afra Harleston Coming, one of the city’s earliest settlers and one of the first major land owners in the neighborhood that would eventually bear her maiden name.

ANNA BLYTHE

S.C. Highway 162

Adams Run

Slavery reparations

Reparations for slavery need not be divisive but Congress is missing the point. Reparations are designed to punish the guilty party unjustly enriched at the expense of victims. This is fitting justice.

After World War II, Germany was held strictly accountable for the economic effects of the Holocaust. Companies that used forced and slave labor during the war also had to pay significant restitution to Holocaust victims.

There is no vanquished power to hold accountable for slavery. The Confederacy was extinguished in 1865. Therefore, who was unjustly enriched? Present-day residents of the United States were all born long after slavery ceased. They cannot and should not be held accountable.

Only one group is rightly implicated in slavery reparations: corporations.

Corporations can go bankrupt or be voluntarily liquidated but otherwise they can live on indefinitely. Companies that profited from slavery must be held accountable for their unjust enrichment.

The idea of holding companies responsible for slavery is not new.

Law professor Deadria Farmer-Paellmann, a farsighted descendant of South Carolina slaves, launched such a lawsuit in 2002. She sought to hold several corporations responsible for their part in slavery.

The federal courts knocked down the lawsuit on the grounds too much time had passed. Congress did not intervene and the case died.

If the courts will not address slavery, then Congress must. But will a Congress dominated by special interests do the right thing for America?

JONATHAN LEVY

Royal Pointe Drive

Hilton Head

Connector design wrong

Absurd is not even the right word for the new lane design of the Isle of Palms connector. It is absolutely outrageous that there are four lanes for pedestrians and cyclists when there is seldom more than two of either on the entire bridge at any time.

Now, there is a third lane on each side as a buffer lane.

This leaves two single lanes with a narrow medium for cars, which are the main mode of transportation on the connector. Traffic is already bumper to bumper, and peak tourist season isn’t here yet.

It’s an accident waiting to happen.

BOBBIE ROTHSCHILD

56th Avenue

Isle of Palms

Keep hearts open

South Carolina is fortunate that our government never ordered churches closed. Still, the pandemic has reinforced the fact that not only is life fragile, but our future is fluid, in many ways unknowable, and in God’s hands, since we are speaking on the topic of religious worship.

Even though our situation may not be commensurate with other states experiencing stringent restrictions, having virtual services or services with new rules and distancing still creates a hardship. And for many, the church is not only one’s spiritual home but one’s sense of community and fellowship. Fortunately, our churches have responded with even more ministries and outreach, blessing others as we are blessed.

We may never know the inner workings of another’s soul or what they may be facing behind closed doors. Yet in a time when many doors seem to have been closed, we can always keep the door to kindness and understanding in our hearts. And seek to understand the fears and concerns that others hold in theirs.

JACKIE MORFESIS

Gilmore Road

Charleston