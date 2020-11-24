Letters to the Editor: Keep better track of future PPP loans

As a business owner and former S.C. Chamber of Commerce chairman, I have watched with interest as policymakers try to help companies stay afloat during this pandemic. The results have been mixed.

New COVID-19 cases are rising in South Carolina. Businesses continue to suffer. For months, smaller businesses were shuttered, and business is still down as people across the state adapt to this new economic landscape.

Congress and the White House passed a major relief bill meant to help small business owners keep people on their payroll, and rightfully so.

While certainly well-intentioned, reports show that this money hasn’t only been allocated to small companies: Large corporations and foreign businesses have benefited most.

In a review of the first Paycheck Protection Program fraud cases, the Project on Government Oversight tallied $113 million in fraudulent loans, which likely is just the tip of the iceberg. And it is unacceptable.

Leaders in Washington should consider additional relief for businesses because they need it.

But I encourage lawmakers to disclose more information to their constituents on how they intend to track funds, such as PPP loans, and who will be receiving them so that we can hold our elected officials accountable.

Questions for Graham

I have sent a letter to Sen. Lindsey Graham asking him similar questions to the one posed in the Nov. 19 editorial. I asked him to show some character and decency he seemed to have lost since Donald Trump became president.

I reminded him of the words he used to describe Mr. Trump when they were both seeking the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.

I told him that Trump hasn’t changed, but he has.

I asked him to be the Lindsey Graham I once admired, instead of being Trump’s lap dog.

The Post and Courier editorial was right on. South Carolina needs better leadership.

Biden will tackle virus

Many scientists seem to be relieved that Joe Biden has been elected the next president.

Why is that? Coronavirus cases in the U.S. have reached 10 million and deaths more than 252,000.

On Nov. 19, the U.S. reached more than 187,000 new cases in one day.

As a nation, there is a lack of space for patients and a lack of personal protective equipment for health workers.

Pfizer’s vaccine recently was verified as being 95% effective in preventing COVID-19. And there is hope that the vaccine could be distributed starting in December or early next year.

Biden has said that COVID-19 is one of his top priorities. He also stated that his decisions about the virus will be science-based and he will work side by side with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

Biden also wants to open communication with other countries and organizations to fight the virus.

His administration hopes, after it transitions into office, it can make a significant impact in lowering cases and deaths from the virus.

Female equality needed

After a long, hard-fought election, it’s time to look to the future, both domestically and internationally. In order to succeed here at home, we must support the world’s most vulnerable people, particularly adolescent girls.

In many countries, girls still struggle to succeed. They face barriers to growing up healthy, educated and protected, which prevents them from reaching their full potential.

And, now, COVID-19 is making girls even more vulnerable.

In a survey conducted by Save the Children, a majority of adolescent girls reported being kept from schoolwork due to more household chores and caregiving responsibilities.

Furthermore, Save the Children estimates that the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis in 2020 could put an additional 500,000 girls at risk of child marriage this year, and an additional 2.5 million girls over the next five years. Because of this, many girls won’t be able return to school, where they are empowered with important life skills.

Join me and Save the Children Action Network in urging the new Biden administration to create a comprehensive strategy for adolescent girls and support the Girls’ Leadership, Engagement, Agency and Development Act.

This legislation would develop a modern gender equality and female empowerment policy at USAID, commit to end child marriage and provide significant funding for advancing gender equality globally.

Empowered girls become empowered women who control their own destinies and help increase women’s political participation, making governments more stable, responsive and better able to achieve peace.

It’s clear that when adolescent girls are active in civic spaces, they become drivers of far-reaching, positive change.

