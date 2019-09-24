It is with alarm I recently learned of the proposal by the DOT to resurface and widen Ashley River Road under the Rural Roads Safety Program.

I understand the need to improve safety on our rural roads, but not at the expense of destroying the very canopy that in part gives Ashley River Road its designation on the National Register of Historic Places and as a National Scenic Byway.

I recently moved to Charleston and one of the delights and wonders of living here is the drive along Ashley River Road. It was my first experience of the beauty of being in the South. The many visitors I drive along the road to the city are enchanted. The history of the road itself is compelling, as it is believed to date back to the founding of the South Carolina colony.

To experience the beauty of the road enhances the experience of visiting the historic plantations along its path. You can never replace all that is enjoyed and loved along this route if the canopy is diminished. Instead, it would become similar to driving on Interstate 26, which is nothing special, nothing to take our breath away.

So I urge the DOT to be mindful of these concerns and provide a comprehensive management plan that allows Ashley River Road to continue to be what it is, and should always be, a rare beauty of nature and a valuable historic resource.

ALISON NASH

Hyacinth Street

Summerville

Kidz in Lids

The fear is gripping. When you can breathe again, your mind races and becomes consumed with questions you can’t answer. How could this happen to us? How can we afford this?

This is how many parents describe learning about their child’s cancer diagnosis.

Unfortunately, many families in the Carolinas can identify with this description. Each year, more than 600 Carolina children begin a battle against the No. 1 killer disease.

A cancer diagnosis can be devastating. When it involves a child, it is particularly jolting. The good news? Families in the Carolinas who are grappling with a childhood cancer diagnosis have a strong partner for their journey: Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas.

CCP provides families with funds for transportation, lodging and food associated with cancer treatments.

During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this month, CCP is working to raise awareness about the challenges faced by these families and how others can help.

The organization is asking Carolina parents and school administrators to show their support for local children battling cancer by hosting a Kidz in Lids event at their school.

It’s simple. Caring kids bring a dollar to school and get to wear their favorite hat that day. All funds raised help ensure Carolina children can access the lifesaving cancer treatments they desperately need.

To schedule a Kidz in Lids event at a school near you or help in some other way, go to ChildrensCancerPartners.org.

RYAN GAYLORD

Board of Directors chairman

Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas

Glendalyn Avenue

Spartanburg

Climate skeptics

“Hear ye, Hear ye!” An important notice:

The Flat Earth Society has just announced it will welcome membership applications from climate change skeptics.

RICHARD H. GROSS

Oak Marsh Drive

Mount Pleasant

Solar standards

Driving through my neighborhood, I see houses covered with solar panels. Maybe this will be the future.

On some of the houses with panels, the roof slope is facing east-west with solar panels installed on one or both sides.

The maximum efficiency of the panels and cost savings, however, can only be achieved with solar on roofs that face south.

Companies that sell solar panels to homes that don’t have a roof with a southern slant are questionable.

My roof has east-west slopes. I was visited by a local solar salesman. When he started his pitch, I interrupted and asked if he had seen the orientation of my roof. His response was, “So what?”

One would think that there would be some training and standards in selling home solar systems.

PAT KILROY

Milton Drive

Goose Creek

‘Secret Delta’ beautiful

“Our Secret Delta” is surely another Pulitzer! Beautifully done, Messrs. Tony Bartelme and Glenn Smith.

COLLEEN A. CONDON

Barnaby Street

Daniel Island