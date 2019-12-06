A letter in the Nov. 26 Post and Courier was like many I read: a half-thought-out idea.
The state of South Carolina just paid about $56 million for new voting machines. To mail an absentee ballot request letter to Charleston voters would cost at least $40,000. Where would those funds come from? Increased taxes?
I have a better, more economical solution. Get off your duffs and go vote.
I am the No. 6 precinct clerk. We are a small precinct, but only 23% of voters cast ballots on Nov. 5 and only 20% voted on Nov. 19.
Those who did not vote should be ashamed.
It is your God-given duty to vote, having been born in the greatest (not always right) country in the world.
People are dying all over the world for a right to vote.
NAOMI RADCLIFF
Market Street
Charleston
SEAL punishment
As a Navy veteran, I am disgusted with President Donald Trump for intervening in the punishment of a Navy SEAL.
We all know what is right and wrong, and Trump was wrong.
The military’s uniform code of justice is the bottom line in military life. To circumvent that process is a smack in the face to everyone serving and who has served or died for this country.
This president has no sense of being an American, as is seen in his foreign policies. He has alienated us from many nations, many of which have been allies since World War I.
He has taken the fictions of our adversaries, including Russia, Turkey and North Korea, as truths.
We have always been a beacon of hope the world over, and our words stood for something. Lady Liberty stands guard in New York Harbor with her torch held high, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”
President Trump, do the right thing. Start by acting dignified. Act presidential, not like a playground bully.
WILLIAM PERPER
Excalibur Place
North Charleston
Bloomberg pledge
The Nov. 24 The Post and Courier carried an Associated Press article that said Michael Bloomberg would not accept political donations if he runs for president (he has since said he will), and would not take a salary if he becomes president.
I found the report both amusing and astonishing in that it did not include a pledge to release his tax returns.
Mr. Bloomberg and his senior aides must be tone deaf not to proactively address a matter voters have come to expect and that the other Democratic presidential contenders will surely demand of him.
Clearly, none of them want him in the race and will do everything they can to discredit him. This is the first blunder by the newest candidate and his team.
Welcome to the big leagues.
DAVID ALLEN
Marsh Harbor Drive
Beaufort
Joe Cunningham
U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham tries to convince South Carolina’s 1st District voters that he represents our interest by supporting just five issues backed strongly by his constituents.
By watching the voting tallies in The Post and Courier each week, we can see for ourselves that his voting record shadows that of U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the No. 2 person behind House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic caucus.
Post and Courier reporter Jamie Lovegrove has it wrong. Rep. Cunningham is not independent and does not reflect the interests of most 1st District voters.
We do need a representative. Nancy Mace?
SHARON YOUNG
Butter Road
Bonneau Beach
Wildfire intensity
Prescribed (controlled) burns, at least to my mind, serve an essential purpose in holding to a minimum the damage and loss of wildlife caused by wildfires.
I wonder what the residents of California who lost their homes, thousands of acres of forest land and forest creatures to wildfires would say about the need of prescribed (controlled) burns?
Records are said to show that the wildfires were fueled in intensity by accumulated undergrowth left after years of no prescribed (controlled) burns.
TIM SMITH
Still Shadow Drive
Charleston
Shared bathroom
In the Nov. 27 Post and Courier Food and Dining section was an article about the shared bathroom setup at Hank’s.
On a recent trip to Nova Scotia, I somewhat hesitantly entered a multistall lavatory labeled “Whatever.”
Being the only occupant, I breathed a sigh of relief and proceeded.
Within moments, heavy footsteps stopped at the stall next to mine. The door closed and locked.
As I hastened to complete my task, I bent forward to evaluate my spatial intruder. There, I spied familiar flip-flops and most familiar feet and thanked my husband for sharing my “Whatever” experience.
As we traveled, we found gender-mixed facilities to be the norm, not the exception.
SONDRA BRANCH
Jasper Boulevard
Sullivan’s Island