Letters to the Editor: Johns Island flooding from overdevelopment isn't new

In 2017, I started a petition to save River Road on Johns Island from more development. It has been signed by more than 4,500 people.

Fast-forward to the Feb. 5 commentary by John Zlogar on the same subject, this time highlighting construction of a 300-plus unit fill-and-build community on the Stono River on Johns Island.

The proposed development, now called River Run, is the poster child for overdevelopment in a dangerous place as it is a high-density community on the lowest, most exposed point of Burden Creek.

Access will have to be via a single causeway or bridge over a tidal salt marsh section of the creek that is prone to flooding from rain and storm surge.

Our studies demonstrate that the area fills with floodwaters during a tropical storm or hurricane.

Burden Creek Road can be impassable for hours due to heavy rain and storm surge, which could be amplified if there were a new causeway restricting the flow.

The lowlands already have been filled for construction of River Run.

Imagine trapped residents trying to escape over a flooded causeway at the height of a hurricane.

To paraphrase David Waggoner of the Dutch Dialogues, “The best way to solve a problem is don’t create it in the first place.”

PHILLIP DUSTAN

Burden Creek Road

Johns Island

Paper memories

When I read the Feb. 4 column by Dr. Edward M. Gilbreth, it reminded me of the time I worked for both papers, The New and Courier and The Evening Post.

I had graduated from Bishop England High School and was thrilled to be a secretary for General Advertising Manager Thomas Smith.

I worked there from 1951 to 1953 when the offices were on Meeting Street, and then moved to 134 Columbus Street.

We were on the top floor with about a dozen display advertising salesmen. Carl Pollock was their manager. Maywood Cooke, Fred Smith and Evelyn Sadler, the only woman, were some of the sales personnel. Tom Bell was the artist. Francis Hughes worked in the composing and press rooms.

Peter Manigault was the owner-president. He was easy to spot in his seersucker suit and sockless tennis shoes.

The Post and Courier was a great place to be employed. Everyone was kind and helpful. I enjoyed my time working there.

MADGE VEITCH

Genoa Court

Hanahan

Astronaut article

I was fascinated by the front page article of astronaut Charlie Duke.

The analogy of his walking on the moon and finding his (Christian) spiritual path was awe-inspiring.

Thank you, David Wren. We need more stories like this.

GINGER BROWN MCCANN

Chimney Bluff Drive

Mount Pleasant

Volunteers needed

In order to protect our elderly, we have asked them to isolate at home. While those restrictions are lifesaving, they also are compounding an underrated threat to our aging population: isolation.

According to AARP, “Research shows that being isolated is equal to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published advice for seniors combating isolation, including taking breaks from the news, listening to and taking care of your body, and seeking help if needed.

Neighbor to Neighbor is a local nonprofit organization offering that kind of help through services like transportation, wellness calls and pantry deliveries in Georgetown and Horry counties in South Carolina and Brunswick County in North Carolina.

COVID-19 has brought the transportation issues related to isolation to the forefront. Over the past year, N2N has seen a dramatic increase in transportation service requests.

In order to meet the growing demand for safe, reliable transportation to vaccine administration, N2N needs to increase its volunteer base by 30% immediately.

It’s OK to recognize that not everyone is ready to get in line for the vaccine, while also doing everything we can to support our seniors who have made informed decisions about their own health.

Volunteering for organizations like Neighbor to Neighbor during this time may just be saving a life.

Learn more about becoming a volunteer driver at riden2n.org/volunteer/.

JASON WALTER

Kings Highway

Myrtle Beach

Helping society

I read with great admiration the charity shown by some of South Carolina’s and the nation’s most wealthy. They are to be commended for their generosity and charity.

The Feb. 10 Post and Courier article did cause me to ponder what I perceive as a weakness in our societal structure that causes so many of our most vulnerable citizens to be dependent on charity, whether philanthropic or government supported.

Why is there such a disparity between the “haves” and the “have-nots” in the wealthiest nation on Earth? I wish I had easy answers, but I know these are complex generational issues.

Nonetheless, many of these situations can be made better with some simple actions.

Stop allowing companies that do business in the U.S. to be taxed at favorable foreign tax rates with corporate loopholes.

Close the Social Security loophole that allows our wealthiest earners to pay no more into Social Security than someone earning $150,000 a year.

Let’s put the “social” and the “security” back into our society. Those of us who have benefited most from our free society should happily contribute to ensure it survives for our children and grandchildren.

I’m certain there are even better ideas out there. Let’s get those ideas to our elected officials and demand results.

Our very way of life is at a tipping point.

Aspirational hopes and dreams are great. They are even more powerful when coupled with action.

R.L. PULLEY

Durham Drive

Goose Creek