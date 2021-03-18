Letters to the Editor: John Clement’s legacy included serving in the Revolutionary War

I enjoyed reading the Feb. 27 Post and Courier article about Clements Ferry Road that discussed ferry proprietor John Clement.

As one of his many descendants, I offer further information. The name given as his wife in the article is incorrect. John was married to Sarah Smith Clement at St. Philip’s Parish Church, Charleston, in 1771. Their residence was on Queen Street. There is no family connection with the family of William Watson or Hobcaw Ferry.

John also was a carpenter and novice architect. He served at different times with infantry and artillery units during the Revolutionary War.

Captured by the British, he was ordered out of the city for refusing to make an oath of allegiance to the monarch. John was severely wounded at the Battle of Videau’s Bridge (in Berkeley County).

After his death in 1801, both Sarah and their eldest son, William, were named as administrators of the estate “in the twenty-sixth year of American Independence” (Charleston District: Ordinary’s Office, 1802).

Sarah had a momentous and long life, caring for the family during times of peace and war. She continued to manage aspects of the business after her husband’s death.

Sadly, she witnessed the death of two sons during the influenza epidemic of 1809. Sarah died in 1831.

JAMES M. CLEMENT

Old Point Road

Charleston

Step in right direction

I was greatly encouraged when I read about the “Story of America” legislative package being promoted by Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, and others at the Statehouse.

The “woke mob” is aggressively attempting to cancel history. As Rep Taylor said, “It’s time to stand up and defend the history of South Carolina.”

We must push back against this hatred of our history. The “Story of America” package will help to preserve our culture and, at the same time, help us to ensure that we face the realities of its past.

This legislation is an important step in the right direction.

WALTER ROLANDI

Rutledge Hill Road

Columbia

Deal with immigration

A Monday letter writer suggested we allow immigrants illegally crossing our borders the opportunity to acquire citizenship by serving in our military.

They would be taught English, given medical care, taught skills, provided meals, clothes, etc.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

The writer also suggested they would be given a “safe place to live” while earning citizenship.

I’m not sure where that would be. Iraq maybe?

The proposed plan essentially suggested we adopt an armed mercenary force. It’s simply a bad idea.

It’s been a long time since I served in our military, but the mission is still defense of the country.

Societal goals are achievable and worthwhile in the military but quite secondary to defense of the nation. This task is made more complex and demanding each day.

I suggest most of us want to deal with immigration in a balanced and humane way. But do not use our military as a social petri dish.

J.D. WINCHESTER

Brooks Street

Sullivan’s Island

Protect LGBTQ people

South Carolina has come a long way in recent years when it comes to supporting the dignity and freedom of LGBTQ people. Statewide polling has shown that 68% of people support protecting people in this group from discrimination.

It appears that some lawmakers in the South Carolina Statehouse haven’t gotten the memo.

Again and again this year, legislators have proposed to further marginalize LGBTQ people, especially transgender youth.

For weeks we had to fight against H.3477, which would have restricted transgender students from participating in middle and high school sports.

A bipartisan array of South Carolinians spoke out against the bill, most prominently state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, before a House committee finally voted it down on Tuesday.

Elected officials recently hit a new low, filing a bill that would criminalize medical professionals who provide lifesaving care to transgender youth. If doctors, physicians assistants, nurse practitioners or others provide best-practice medical care, they could face up to 20 years in prison.

The bill doesn’t stop there: It also requires teachers, nurses and counselors to “out” transgender students to their parents.

LGBTQ people were even temporarily removed from a proposed bill protecting South Carolinians from crimes motivated by hate.

The bottom line is that the South Carolina Legislature is woefully behind the times on LGBTQ inclusion, and it’s causing real strife for transgender children. Lawmakers need to wake up, stop these cruel attacks, and move toward actions that allow all South Carolinians an equal opportunity to thrive.

IVY HILL

S.C. United for Justice and Equality Coalition

Ivy Acres Drive

Piedmont