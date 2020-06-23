Letters to the Editor: John C. Calhoun statue stirs debate

Monumental change

The June 19 Post and Courier contained a well-balanced mix of letters and articles that addressed different views regarding monuments in Charleston.

Essentially, they reinforced the widely held belief that in democracies public opinion matters a great deal.

And importantly, the opinions expressed spoke to all sides of the matter; they made clear the fact that there is a high level of interest in the subject.

This prompts what many might think are two reasonable questions:

1. Has the city of Charleston moved too quickly in deciding this matter?

2. Would the city of Charleston be well advised to put the matter to the time-honored tradition of a vote by its citizens?

NICHOLAS N. CHRONIS

Phillips Park Drive

Mount Pleasant

Honor Rev. Pinckney

The best way to demonstrate how profoundly our values have changed would be to remove Calhoun’s statue and replace it with one of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney.

The pedestal on which Calhoun is perched is a dominating one.

It should remain.

To have a true Charlestonian, who paid the ultimate price for making his world a better place, standing high above Marion Square looking toward Emanuel AME Church would be a striking statement of this city’s vision.

I am sure any references to Calhoun etched into the pedestal, and any plaques affixed thereto, could be easily removed.

I am also sure that there would

be plenty of African American artists who would be eager to share their talents in honoring this man and those who were martyred with him.

Dispensing with the statue but retaining the dominating base on which it was erected is an apt symbol of how we, and the world, are changing for the better.

NATHANIEL JONES

Crown Pointe Street

Charleston

Put Vesey on column

The city’s plan to remove the John C. Calhoun statue from Marion Square is the right decision.

However, I hope the beautiful column remains in place. A new statute should be placed atop the column.

I propose a statue of Denmark Vesey be placed there.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Mr. Vesey was hanged due to a trial in a secret court created by Charleston City Council in which he was accused of leading a failed slave rebellion in 1822.

The fear precipitated by this rebellion resulted in the establishment of a municipal guard whose guardhouse and arsenal, known as The Citadel, were located at Marion Square.

Eventually, The Citadel became the state’s military college in 1842. The Citadel remained on Marion Square until moving to the banks of the Ashley River in 1922.

Thus, Marion Square is the perfect place for a Denmark Vesey statute.

A. RANDOLPH HOUGH

The Citadel, class of 1987

Main Street

Columbia

Add plaque to statue

The June 18 Post and Courier editorial regarding the John C. Calhoun monument is well thought out and leads in a direction the nation needs to move.

I am a retired military veteran who served our country in Korea and Vietnam.

Having served as a licensed guide for 10 years in the Charleston area, I am definitively opposed to revisionist history.

Right or wrong, our history is given facts, true and historically based, and should not be held to today’s way of thinking or mores.

Many serious mistakes and actions have occurred since before the founding of our nation, which has become a worldwide beacon of freedom and liberty for the world to model.

None of us now living have been slave owners or enslaved. Thousands of men, women and even children have given their

lives to ensure those who are living here now, and all those who are trying to come here, enjoy their guaranteed rights.

As the referenced editorial says, do not destroy all of these historical monuments, but place added plaques to explain what has been done to right the wrongs of the past and preserve this cherished nation’s history.

W.L. YAEGER

Hansard Drive

North Charleston

Relocate Calhoun

Remove the John C. Calhoun statue from its pedestal and give it to the Calhoun Mansion.

It could be placed on the side of the house not visible from the street.

As part of the tour of the museum, an additional history lesson could be given to ticket holders about the past and present sentiments as reported in Robert Behre’s column in the June 14 Post and Courier.

EVE BROWN

Fidling Road

Charleston