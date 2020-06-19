Letters to the Editor: John C. Calhoun monument in the spotlight

Honor local heroes instead

In a city of rich history, why does an advocate of slavery and secession preside over one of the busiest intersections and parks on the peninsula?

John C. Calhoun was not born in Charleston, did not serve an office in Charleston nor live in Charleston. Why is his figure so tall and prominent in our city?

I present several options of great locals through history who would look and feel much better presiding over Marion Square.

Denmark Vesey purchased his freedom in Charleston and helped found Emanuel AME Church. He was implicated in a slave revolt in Charleston to liberate thousands of slaves but was executed before it happened.

Angelina Grimke was a noted Charleston-born abolitionist and feminist who taught her slaves to read and write and spent her life working for racial and gender equality, risking violence against herself in the process.

Septima P. Clark was born in Charleston to a former slave and became a teacher and civil rights activist working with both the NAACP and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Bernice Robinson, a beautician and activist, worked for the NAACP as a secretary and chair of membership, ran her beauty salon as a center for her activism and was one of the first teachers in what would become known as the Citizenship Schools.

Esau Jenkins, self-proclaimed “brother’s keeper” and native of Johns Island, founded the Progressive Club and worked to get African Americans the right to vote through Citizenship Schools.

ALY HENDERSON

Tanbark Court

Goose Creek

Don’t rid city of history

The continued destruction of Charleston is now in full force.

With building seemingly never ending and hotels crowding our once Holy City skyline, we now are in the process of removing the whole reason people come to Charleston: history.

Is Charleston really the racist city that the Confederate statues imply?

I think not.

After the despicable and evil shootings at Emanuel AME Church came an undeniable explosion of horror, sadness and grief from all races in our city.

I think I can fairly say that everyone in Charleston, both black and white, was appalled by this savage act of racism.

In this day and age, I don’t think anyone honors the statue of John C. Calhoun. We have come a long way from that ignorant way of thinking.

I just wonder what the end point is. Are we to also tear down Fort Moultrie? Gen. Moultrie was a slave owner as well and he also designed our state flag. Are we going to redesign our flag?

Are we going to redesign our paper money because George Washington was a slave owner?

Are we going to rename our country’s capital?

I think that the destructive rage we have seen in the past month neither solves nor atones for our past sins of inequality and racism.

Wiping our city clean of any hint of a racist past will nullify our history and destroy the reflection of an evil institution that once was. We need to remember.

LEISA LAWRENCE

Savannah Highway

Charleston

Honor Juneteenth

Each spring at Passover, people of the Jewish faith come together in homes all over the world to celebrate our ancestors being released from bondage and becoming free from slavery.

My people have been doing this for thousands of years.

On June 19, the descendants of African slaves will commemorate the day the last of the American slaves were emancipated.

Slavery is among the worst of sins. Those whose people were enslaved for generations based on religious

belief or color of skin cannot forget their ancestors’ plight or ignore or fail to celebrate the date of emancipation.

For the Jewish people, we have not forgotten or gotten over being placed in bondage despite the passage of 3,000 years; for African Americans, emancipation took place only 155 years ago.

June 19, 1865, should be remembered and celebrated by all Americans.

While we celebrate July Fourth as a date we declared “that all men are created equal,” it was not until Juneteenth that America took the first real step to live up to its promise as a truly free nation.

There is more work to do.

Steven Goldberg

North Civitas Street

Mount Pleasant