In the May 1 Post and Courier, Washington Post opinion writer Charles Lane wrote that the reigning “‘Jeopardy!’ champ has broken the game.”
He was referring to James Holzhauer, whose 20-day-plus winning streak now totals more than $1.6 million.
Mr. Lane laments the strategy that Holzhauer uses: cold, calculating odds-maximization instead of spontaneous play.
He admits there is nothing illegal about it, it’s just not as fun. It’s just not “Jeopardy!”
While admitting that Holzhauer’s strategy could not work without his freaky good knowledge of trivia, Mr. Lane’s ideas are sadly negative, when he had the perfect opportunity to write a positive piece.
Because Mr. Lane actually was a contestant on the show in September 1991, he could have entertained us with what it is like to compete.
We would all like to learn more about the experience and appreciate how amazing James Holzhauer really is.
It would have been gracious to hear more about his admirable qualities and for Mr. Lane to acknowledge what a fabulous role model he is.
Librarians must love the fact that Mr. Holzhauer enjoys reading books, preparing to compete and learning from the children’s section of the library. Any teacher would give credit to his years of preparation, out-of-the-box thinking and bold wagers, all made possible by brilliance in every field.
So, in the category of “Most Continuing Challenging Fun,” the answer is “What is ‘Jeopardy!’”
BARBARA ANN HUGHES
White Pine Way
Summerville
Small businesses
Once again, California is attempting to force its overburdensome, prescriptive regulations and job-killing legislation on other states.
Existing privacy legislation in California will unfairly punish smaller businesses with complex compliance procedures and increased legal liability, as well as give trial lawyers new opportunities to target small businesses.
South Carolina residents should be assured that their personal data is always protected while shopping in stores and online, posting online or during numerous other activities in which private information is exchanged like credit card information or a home address.
Consumer privacy legislation in states like California, however, are not model bills that South Carolina should pursue.
Our lawmakers should not let California export its flawed legislation to South Carolina; it’s too important that we get this right.
ELAINE M. MORGAN
CEO, Berkeley Chamber of Commerce
Edward Drive
Moncks Corner
Build the bridge
Imagine taking 1,000-plus cars off of Folly Road and Maybank Highway with the simple act of building a bridge over a ditch.
The Crosscreek and Lakeside neighborhoods on James Island have held this vision for years.
Four years ago, we had the foresight to come together as a united community and develop a Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) with the developers of what was formerly known as the “gathering place” behind the Cross Creek Shopping Center.
Because of this agreement, private funding is in place for a bicycle and pedestrian bridge to connect the shopping center with the neighborhoods behind it, allowing current and future residents to bike or walk safely and conveniently to get to the grocery, pharmacy, gym, dentist, restaurants and more.
Neighbors could avoid driving on Folly or Maybank. The bike and pedestrian bridge still faces two hurdles: permits from the city of Charleston and permission from the new owner of the adjacent property.
It’s been in the works more than four years. With all the density coming to this area of James Island, proper infrastructure has never been more important than it is now. Let’s connect our neighborhoods to the Harris Teeter shopping center now so that neighbors can walk or bike instead of drive to get to vital resources. It’s long overdue.
CATHRYN DAVIS
President, Crosscreek Civic Club
Crosscreek Drive
Charleston
U.S. doing well
It’s hard to argue that the country isn’t doing well on many levels.
Economically, GDP is rising 3.2 percent after the so-called tax reform sugar high.
Unemployment is at record lows with minority unemployment never lower. The result is lower poverty with welfare payments declining. Productivity has wages growing. Inflation is in check. Manufacturing jobs are returning.
Trade agreements with Korea, Japan, Canada, Mexico, the EU and potentially China have, and will, level the playing field with our trading partners.
Combat casualties are at 20-year lows. North Korea and Iran are being contained.
So why is there so much discontent? Maybe it’s because the stakes are so high, not that the situation is so bad.
Liberals couldn’t have brought us to this point, so they have gone “all in” on “democratic socialism.”
They promise Medicare for all, student loan forgiveness, free college and federal job guarantees.
It all sounds good unless you believe that rewards come from hard work, application, desire and ambition.
So here we are facing a tipping point. Have we had it so good that the only way liberals can succeed is to replace the political and economic systems responsible for this truly remarkable state of our nation?
I, for one, hope and pray for a future that cleaves to the fundamentals of democratic capitalism that our forefathers fought for.
Can we improve it? Yes. If we should replace it, who wins?
JAMIE GOUGH
Camp Road
Charleston
Flags and crimes
I read a disturbing article that a burning of the rainbow flag could be considered a hate crime.
Let me understand this: It’s OK to burn and spit on the American flag and that’s not a crime.
It doesn’t seem right to me.
PAUL A. KRECHMAN
Jasimine Court
Summerville