Letters to the Editor: Jaquelin Robertson's work enriched Charleston

I was glad to see the May 18 editorial on Jaquelin Taylor Robertson. His death is felt far and wide.

From his planning direction for New York City to many other very important projects, he was a terrific dean of the University of Virginia Architecture School when I was a student there.

I did an article for the university newspaper on him when he arrived during my second year. When I arrived at his office, he showed me his model for a new town that was an amazing project planned for an extended sector of Tehran.

He spoke about politics and architecture and urban design.

His client had been the Shah of Iran, but that relationship went south when the shah was deposed.

Robertson brought his extraordinary (his favorite term) wisdom and charm to bear for the enrichment of the students and faculty. He called on his connections to bring the best and brightest to lecture and discuss architecture, including the classical tradition.

I got to meet I.M. Pei, Robert Stern, Leon Krier, Dan Kiley, Demetri Porphyrios and an up-and-coming architect who has since risen to great heights: Frank Gehry.

The famed architect Philip Johnson eschewed a cocktail party and came up to the students’ studio where he chatted with us for an hour.

After that, a student asked him what were the three most important aspects of architecture. His reply might have been shared by Jaque: “Get the job. Get the job and ... get the job!”

Robertson’s work in Charleston has enriched our city. Even the back-handed compliment heard locally about one of his splendid structures, “The Garage Mahal,” reflects his encouragement of excellence in the built environment.

He will be missed.

RALPH MULDROW

Moultrie Street

Charleston

Where are my rights?

What happened to my constitutional rights?

When can I expect to return to life as it should be, where I can come and go as I please?

Who has the right to tell me how to live my life?

I’m hearing terms like, “You have to,” “You are required to,” “You may not enter through” and “You must be checked by,” or you will be quarantined for two weeks.

This is not living, it’s existing, and it is bullying of the finest form. No one can tell you how to live your life.

A young man was knocked to the ground and pounded for not keeping a proper distance. Do we need to carry a measuring stick with us now? What happened to the concept that in a world where you can be anything, be kind?

Fear has taken over the world. There is so much stress in our lives.

I learned years ago that stress is fear of the unknown. It is unhealthy and will show up one way or the other.

We have been working for sometime now to reduce bullying. Universities are putting up signs and kicking students out of school.

Congress is creating laws and recommending funds to counter these acts.

Remember, people will treat you the way you allow yourself to be treated. We have so much life to live and so little knowledge on how to live it. We need a manual to help us through it, to enable us to get the best results.

ELIZABETH SCHADRACK

Liberty Midtown Drive

Mount Pleasant

PPE from China

As I read the May 12 Post and Courier about Boeing flying into North Charleston with the company’s Dreamlifters, I was excited to see Charleston getting all of the personal protection equipment it needed.

Then, like a slap in the face, I read “More than 150,000 protective eye goggles and face shields were hauled from China to Charleston in the lower compartments of the Dreamlifters.”

Am I confused or did I miss something? I thought many companies had changed what they normally produced to assist the United States in the way of PPE.

Now we are back to importing from China again. Someone please explain this to me. Maybe one of the U.S. representatives who were there watching the planes be unloaded.

Was everything that came off those huge planes wiped down to make sure a virus did not come with them?

DOROTHY L RAKOWSKI

Shadow Lane

North Charleston

Keep track of contacts

To aid in contact tracing, I urge everyone to keep track of their daily movements and contacts.

Simply maintaining an online or handwritten log of your day’s activity could be helpful to contact tracers, should the need arise.

R.M. HUTCHINSON

White Fox Lane

Goose Creek