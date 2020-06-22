Letters to the Editor: J. Floyd Manor inaction is not acceptable

We have read the recent articles regarding the Joseph Floyd Manor with interest and are surprised that after so many news accounts and discussions by County Council, no action has been taken.

While we recognize that the federal government plays a role and may have contractual issues with the housing project, we find it hard to understand why there doesn’t seem to be a plan in place to move this issue forward.

We find it shameful that our neighbors are living in such deplorable conditions, and that no one seems to be minding the store. These conditions did not happen overnight. Where is the management of the Charleston County Housing Authority? This board certainly seems to fall short of its fiduciary responsibilities, and it is the residents who suffer.

Any update from the CCHA or County Council would be helpful. And saving Joseph Floyd Manor, as it exists now or may exist in the future, is critical.

GAIL YARBOROUGH

Wraggborough Lane

Charleston

Editor’s note: This letter also was signed by Nancy Feinberg, Laura Steele and Wendy Maas.

Build a better future

I used to live in West Berlin in the mid-1980s. Most days, I had to cross the wall into East Berlin to do research. It was impossible in those days to go very far without seeing monuments glorifying communism in the German Democratic Republic (GDR or East Germany).

The first time I returned to the city after the Berlin Wall fell was in 1992. My mental map of the city was the same. Unified Berlin, though, was profoundly different.

I looked forward to again taking up residence in a city I loved. When I got to the bus stop nearest my apartment, I asked someone where I could find Lenin Square. She said that there was no Lenin Square; it was now United Nations Square. My next surprise was that the 62-foot-tall statue of Lenin was missing from its podium.

When they renamed the square and removed the statues, Berliners didn’t forget their past. They showed they understood it and rejected it.

Today, citizens are tearing down statues erected to honor racists, slaveowners and other oppressors. They understand, in the same way that Berliners did, that tearing down these symbols doesn’t erase history, it makes it. The act of removing such monuments says that the past is recognized and understood but will no longer be celebrated.

Now is the time to pull John C. Calhoun from his perch above Marion Square and the Confederate Defenders of Charleston monument from White Point Garden.

We know about the vision these things are designed to glorify.

We know that it is time to remember the past as it really was and to build a better future.

RICHARD BODEK

Professor of History and

Director of European Studies

College of Charleston

Pawley Road

Mount Pleasant

Outdoor Act good for all

Over the last few weeks, a national coalition of conservation organizations has been very busy explaining to senators just how important the Great American Outdoor Act is, and it paid off June 17.

The GAOA was approved by the Senate and now moves to the House for approval. I am happy to say that Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott were both affirmative votes.

The act has many benefits for all who enjoy the outdoors and for the professional conservation community. It would provide much needed funds for the upkeep of natural areas in our national and state parks and wildlife refuges, and accumulate funding for land acquisition through the Land Water Conservation Fund.

As development of our coastal areas continues at unprecedented rates, the GAOA can make a big difference in mitigating the effects of growth and urban sprawl by protecting and enlarging refuges and parks.

This has been a piece of “quiet legislation” that has accumulated the bipartisan support of legislators while it moved forward. If passed as written, it would fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund in perpetuity at a yearly amount two times higher than traditional levels.

It should be noted that U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham has filed a twin bill in the House to move this legislation along.

All of us who appreciate conservation and the great outdoors might consider taking a moment to thank our senators who voted for this legislation, and encourage our representatives to follow suit.

RICK BAUMANN

U.S. Highway 17 Business

Murrells Inlet

Mob mentality wrong

I thank The Post and Courier for the editorial position on not removing the Calhoun statue.

The mob mentality of those tearing down monuments across our country reminds me of the Taliban.

We should not use current mores to judge people who lived hundreds of years ago. What’s next, tear down monuments to Washington, Jefferson, Monroe, Jackson or Lincoln based on their views?

PHILIP KAUFMAN

Marina Shores

Summerville