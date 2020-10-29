Letters to the Editor: J. Drake Eden played role in GOP’s rise in SC

There’s one important missing element in the otherwise excellent article by Seanna Adcox about how the Republican Party developed into its dominant role in South Carolina politics and governance.

Before it began to crack in 1948, the traditional Democratic-solid South had essentially been the only political party in South Carolina that mattered.

The missing part of The Post and Courier’s story is told in my co-authored University of South Carolina Press 2009 book, “The Palmetto State.” It tells the central role played in the 1960s by J. Drake Edens as Republican Party state chairman in organizing and developing the state’s Republican Party.

A disciplined economic conservative and heir to a supermarket fortune, he traveled throughout the state building a grassroots organization, organizing and developing the party in every county. In some counties, he started out with fewer than 10 Republicans as the party began to develop its growth into political dominance.

At that time, I was Columbia bureau chief for The Charlotte Observer, which then had the most circulation of any newspaper in six South Carolina counties. I recall once telling Edens that he was the only person I knew who either answered a reporter’s question directly or said, “I can’t answer that” if he believed information was confidential.

He responded: “My father told me to always tell the truth. Then you don’t have to remember what you said.”

Graham must go

The Post and Courier editorial staff’s endorsement of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham was shortsighted.

Graham has contributed to the demeaning of women and people of color by aligning himself closely with Donald Trump, the worst president ever.

Eighteen years of service count as nothing if you are in the minority. Judge him by his character, not his longevity.

We had Strom Thurmond as a senator for 50-plus years and longevity did not make him a better person, nor has it improved Graham.

Re-elect Graham

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is such an effective force against the excesses of the Democratic Party that Democrats have spent more than $100 million on a slick smear campaign trying to replace him with Jaime Harrison, a candidate with zero experience in office. This is by far the most spending of any Senate candidate in American history, according to The Post and Courier.

Sen. Graham’s skills and experience benefit not only South Carolina but the entire country.

Harrison is on tape admiring Hillary Clinton and his “mentor,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Sen. Chuck Schumer proclaims, “Harrison! He’s my guy.”

Please send the message that South Carolina is not for sale and send Lindsey Graham back to Washington.

He is South Carolina’s guy.

Support housing fund

Many neighborhoods in the Charleston area are culturally significant due to the history of the land itself. But the people who call these neighborhoods home have often lived there for generations and remaining there creates a living history.

It is part of what makes Charleston so special, and it is threatened by growth and the rapid pace of gentrification.

The Charity Foundation is an established faith-based nonprofit, and S.C. Community Loan Fund is a mission-based lender. Our organizations share a focus on affordable housing development and have partnered to create housing in the Liberty Hill community.

As two local, community-based development organizations, we have seen firsthand that building affordable housing within existing communities can catalyze revitalization and opportunity while keeping neighborhoods together and preserving the vibrant history of the community.

By voting “yes” on referendum questions 1 and 2, voters can think beyond the notion that affordable housing is nothing more than apartment complexes built by large developers.

By supporting the Lowcountry Housing Fund, The Charity Foundation and S.C. Community Loan Fund are envisioning affordable housing development that includes organizations serving the communities where they also live and work. This community-led effort is possible, but only with access to the necessary financial resources.

The Lowcountry Housing Fund, if approved by voters, would serve as a conduit for low-cost, long-term capital. This is what local developers need to continue creating affordable housing to preserve and protect the neighborhoods that remind us of who we are as a community.

