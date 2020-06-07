Letters to the Editor: It’s time to vote in June 9 primaries

The statewide primary elections will be held Tuesday.

The most important thing we can do to influence the future of our country is vote.

If you’re not old enough to vote, you can still help by working to support candidates who share your opinions.

Even if you haven’t registered in time to vote Tuesday, you can still register in time to be eligible to vote in November.

That’s how democracies actually work.

Find candidates you can support for offices, whether local, state or national, then work on their behalf and vote.

BOB KELLEY

Headquarters Plantation Drive

Charleston

SRS pit mission

The May 31 Post and Courier editorial, “SC must make sure SRS pit production comes with conditions,” raises anew an old dilemma when it comes to dealing with the Department of Energy.

We fight other DOE sites for new missions. The Savannah River Site is selected. Workers are hired. Work begins. And then the project is eventually canceled because Congress thinks it has become unnecessary or too expensive.

In the meantime, the tons of plutonium stored at SRS remain in place, despite long-standing agreements for DOE to remove it.

The state has spent millions on lawsuits to force compliance. Still, the plutonium seems to have found a permanent home at SRS.

As your editorial rightly notes, the new pit mission would breathe life into SRS at a time when it needs it.

The once-robust national security site is a mere shell of its former self, mostly in a cleanup phase with few sustaining missions, including the essential contributions of the Savannah River National Laboratory.

Still, 11,000 workers depend on SRS for their livelihoods.

We agree with your conclusion that South Carolinians should be willing to take on the pit processing work.

We also agree that our elected officials must obtain guarantees that the federal government will hold up its end of the deal and move surplus radioactive materials out of the state.

History shows that getting agreement with DOE is one thing. Enforcing it is something else entirely.

DANNY BLACK

President and CEO

SouthernCarolina Alliance

Jackson Street

Barnwell

Promote justice

I recently heard a cable news commentator talking about the horrific killing of George Floyd say “justice is a verb.”

I thought about that for some time and reflected on how I, as a white, stay-at-home mother of two, can take action to promote justice in my community.

I realized there is quite a bit I can do. First, I can continue to vote in every election, especially local elections that shape policies in my community. I can find the courage to have difficult conversations with friends and neighbors when I hear or see things that are racist.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, I can teach my children to be allies to black friends and classmates.

I can teach them to speak up when they witness an unjust act and I can teach them to capture evidence by making recordings on their phones.

In a time when our fractured nation is crying out for change, it is incumbent on each of us as individuals to ask what we can do to advance justice.

JENNIFER RECTOR

Peerless Drive

Wadmalaw Island

Best, worst of times

Recently we have seen the best of our country and the worst of our country.

During this pandemic, we have seen people risk their lives to express what we call the American Way, a peaceful demonstration.

And, sadly, there are those who always seem to take the opportunity to do things that seem to benefit only themselves.

I am speaking of those who, under the guise of being for peace and fairness, are there only to take advantage of the crowd. But I want them to ask themselves: What item did they take that is going to make a positive, major difference in their lives?

What they don’t recognize is that the vendor likely worked a lifetime to build a business to serve the community by bringing jobs, equipment, supplies and generating tax revenue.

The vandals will soon wonder why opportunities don’t exist in their community. I think it’s a good time to look at the man in the mirror.

If they feel our public servants don’t represent them, they can study to qualify for these same jobs and render the service they desire based on being honest, truthful and fair to everyone.

JAMES MULDROW

Woodlands Ridge Road

Columbia

Peter Moore

I have known Peter Moore probably longer than anyone else in Charleston. He once reminded me that we were born on the same day in June, and perhaps in the same hour.

Four of us who were classmates at a Massachusetts boarding school made our home in Charleston; three are now gone.

Peter, who died May 30, expanded the spiritual life of many of us and, in so many ways, made a real contribution to our fair city.

A close friend asked me why I write letters to the editor. I cannot give a clear answer, but in this case, I am hopeful the life of this very good friend can be celebrated widely and with power.

JOHN WINTHROP

North Adgers Wharf

Charleston

It’s oleander time

Charleston’s beautiful summer flowers, the oleanders, are in full bloom around the city.

They are spectacular along the High Battery. For many years, they also were lovely and huge around Colonial Lake but, unfortunately, were removed.

They are not an expensive or fancy flower, but their appearance adds beauty all summer long to our city. Enjoy.

JANE S. HAMRICK

Coberg Road

Charleston