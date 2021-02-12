Letters to the Editor: It’s time to restructure DHEC for 21st century

The time has come for the state Legislature to give serious consideration to Sen. Harvey Peeler’s proposed legislation calling for the restructuring of the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC simply can no longer handle all that is required to oversee and monitor both health and environmental regulatory issues our state is facing in the 21st century.

By no means am I throwing DHEC under the bus.

Simply put, for years DHEC has been underfunded and understaffed as well as endured a revolving door of leadership that led to a lack of direction and clear mission plans to address both parts of its responsibilities.

South Carolina would be among the last states to create separate health and environmental regulatory agencies. As a result, both have been neglected.

DHEC’S issues and obvious inability to fully concentrate on handling the COVID-19 virus from the beginning doesn’t need to be rehashed.

Instead, attention should be paid to the numerous environmental disasters that have occurred as a result, such as the Jasper County fire dump, the Berkeley County tire hazard as well as the failure to monitor and update the pollution permits for the state’s three largest coal plants polluting our waterways.

North Carolina and Georgia have successfully restructured and created separate health and environmental agencies, and there’s no reason we can’t do the same.

Now is the time to get this done. Peoples’ lives and our state’s precious natural resources are at stake.

LARRY LADUE

Wespanee Drive

Charleston

Remembering Clark

I read with interest the article about Septima Clark in the Feb. 7 Post and Courier.

She used to bring a boy who needed help to get fitted with special shoes to my brothers’ shoe store, Kassis Brothers, where I worked.

We used to chat but never about civil rights. Little did I know then the significant role she played in it.

As I watched her with that boy, she impressed me so much with her thoughtfulness and caring.

I purchased the new commemorative coin as a souvenir and remembrance of a great lady.

I am honored to say that I knew her.

RENEE KASSIS KADLECIK

Windsor Drive

Charleston

Impeachment trial

What truly concerns me is that if the Senate does not impeach or at the least censure the former president, it gives an acceptance to the rhetoric that the election was fraudulent and that violence (“fight like hell”) is freedom of speech.

This happened after numerous court cases, overseen by several Trump-appointed judges, found no sufficient proof of fraud that would change the results of the election.

Does the Republican Party truly want to be represented by candidates who promote, and in essence, subscribe to such actions as seen on Jan. 6?

Will they still be able to call themselves the party of Lincoln and of Reagan?

SUSAN HANSZ

Reedy Place

Bluffton

Biden’s low politics

After watching the petty politics of President Joe Biden, the unconstitutional impeachment of Donald Trump and the elimination of thousands of temporary jobs on the Keystone XL pipeline, I have learned one thing. There is no limit to how low this new administration is taking the American public.

If liberals can accuse Trump supporters of attacking their country, then it justifiable for me to say: “Liberals are attacking the American people” with their job destruction and needless politics.

The administration tells pipeline workers there are jobs in the solar industry. But there are unanswered questions about where the work is, how far they will have to move or how much these jobs will pay.

The Biden team is setting the example for coal miners and gas workers who happen to be union workers.

It appears that Democrats are willing to work only with union management, not the union workers.

I will say this: 2022 is coming and this attitude will not be forgotten. “Remember in 22” will be a reminder to not forget mistreated workers.

NOEL ISON

Chamblee Road

Walterboro

Pedal power?

I recently read that General Motors is going to undertake a massive effort to produce zero-emissions vehicles in the future.

I’m wondering if this is going to include “pedal cars.”

ROBERT ERMER

Serotina Court

Mount Pleasant

Not a shining city

As a person connected by accident of birth to Boston founder John Winthrop, the man who made the “city upon a hill” speech, I know that he was attempting to create a moral framework for the first settlers.

At present, we are not a shining city upon a hill or an example for the rest of the world.

JOHN WINTHROP

North Adger’s Wharf

Charleston