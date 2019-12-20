I am writing in regard to the article about Nikki Haley and the Confederate battle flag, and the notion that the flag is representative of “service and sacrifice and heritage.”

I am named after my great-grandfather, a Confederate soldier from Pierce County, Georgia, who was captured at the battle of Marietta in 1864 and, fortunately, survived the war. Three of his brothers did not.

I have other ancestors from South Carolina and Kentucky who were also in the Confederate army.

I grew up as an admirer of the noble but underdog Southern cause and revered Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson and J.E.B. Stuart. Service, sacrifice and heritage: The Lost Cause.

I was wrong. I was misinformed and uninformed. The “heritage” that I had been proud of was a heritage tied to a region that had been hijacked by a relatively small group of wealthy aristocrats and politicians.

Service, sacrifice and heritage? No. The near-national suicide of the Civil War was followed by almost 100 years of institutional oppression, violence and terror with the Confederate battle flag flying proudly.

The Confederate flag is the banner of the lost cause and states’ rights. Well, you have to finish the sentence. The “cause” and “rights” to what? Answer: To violently hold other humans as property.

It has been almost 155 years since the Confederate surrender at Appomattox. This flag is hurtful and always has been emblematic of a very bad idea. Let’s step over this flag and move on.

JAMES DIXON

Molasses Lane

Mount Pleasant

Sugar rush hour

My normal evening commute into West Ashley along Savannah Highway generally takes 30 minutes.

On Dec. 12, it took 1 hour and 15 minutes because a certain franchise was giving away doughnuts during rush hour while utilizing off-duty policemen, traffic cones and electronic signs directing the disastrous traffic jam. It was a total nightmare.

Please consider not patronizing the business until it ceases such promotions during weekday rush hour. Charleston has enough traffic issues without adding that much fuel to the fire.

AARON DIAS

Yeadon Avenue

Charleston

Fix surprise billing

So-called surprise medical bills are a big problem, and not just a hypothetical one.

In 2017, I was a victim of this damaging practice, receiving unexpected bills for care that I thought was covered by my insurance.

Currently, there is a proposed compromise bill in Congress that would be a good start to figuring out how to solve this problem, but it can’t be where the legislation ends up.

The proposed legislation isn’t much of a compromise: It gives insurance companies an unfair advantage that could jeopardize medical facilities and practices and make it harder for patients to get the high-quality care they need.

The best way to fix surprise billing is through the Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) process, such as in Sens. Bill Cassidy and Michael Bennet’s STOP Surprise Medical Bills Act.

The IDR approach has worked on the state level in New York, getting rid of surprise billing in a fair way.

While I’m glad Congress is addressing this issue, it is critical that congressional leaders like our own Rep. Jim Clyburn not rush the process and try to force something through before the end of the year.

This is far too big of a problem for a quick fix. Rep. Clyburn should take the lead in making sure we protect patients, doctors and hospitals by ensuring meaningful IDR language is included in whatever final bill Congress passes.

HOPE ELAINE

Shadow Ferry Drive

Charleston

Political headaches

A couple of decades ago I was suffering from regular headaches and frequent nausea. At the time, I was afraid I’d contracted something dreadful.

While working through these health issues I found that the left-leaning political comic strip “Doonesbury” was too wordy and had become uninteresting to me. When I stopped reading it my headaches suddenly disappeared.

This past January while perusing “Mallard Fillmore,” a right-leaning comic strip, I decided it was shouting at me too loudly so I stopped reading it. Lo and behold my stomach quit roiling.

It only took 20 or so years to cure almost all my ills. At nearly 80, I’m still learning and feeling better every day. Now, if I could just stop watching and reading my daily doses of Trump, Trump, Trump, I’d probably live to be 100.

DAVID STEVENS

Suncatcher Drive

Hanahan

Alcohol at USC

Is the move to sell alcohol at University of South Carolina sporting events meant to raise revenue or to dull the senses of the poor souls who are paying top dollar to watch an inferior product?

CHUCK JAYMES

Fort Johnson Road

Charleston