Letters to the Editor: It's time for Charleston to stop inbound cruise ships

Recently, our local and state politicians told us no “outbound” cruise ships were allowed at the port of Charleston due to COVID-19.

At the time, I thought it odd “inbound” ships weren’t mentioned.

Well, sure enough on March 16, a Carnival ship docked at our downtown cruise terminal.

It was an inbound ship, and more than 3,000 people got off it.

None of these passengers was checked for illness as they filtered out into the city.

In a time of extreme importance, our leaders can’t be trusted.

Right now, we don’t need sleight-of-hand politics. We need leaders who don’t think this city is a doormat.

RUSSELL GUERARD

South Battery

Charleston

Disparaging remarks

In the age of President Donald Trump disparaging journalists as the “enemy of the people,” why don’t reporters stick up for one another?

During the March 13 news conference regarding the deadly virus plaguing us all, Trump berated a reporter, labeling her question “nasty.” He often refers to women as “nasty.”

The PBS reporter was perfectly polite. His response was “nasty.”

Why didn’t the next reporter ask Trump why he felt a need to be abusive toward reporters?

Trump complains about being “attacked” while bullying others. This is called projection and must be called out in real time.

Journalism is a noble profession, and its members should be treated with respect and common decency.

ELAINE TANAY

Scalybark Road

Summerville

More progress needed

Despite some victories in recent years, much progress needs to be made in the United States and the Palmetto State when it comes to LGBT rights.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Even though, according to the Public Religion Research Institute, 69% of Americans and 58% of South Carolinians favor LGBT nondiscrimination laws, there is no such law in place nationally or statewide in South Carolina that prohibits LGBT discrimination.

While there are some city and county ordinances that bar discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, they are few and far between and leave the vast majority of South Carolina’s roughly 137,000 LGBT citizens unprotected and vulnerable to discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations.

A national LGBT nondiscrimi-nation law would be a great step forward, but there is no reason

why South Carolina should wait for our gridlocked and inefficient Congress to pass legislation like this that is long overdue.

Twenty-one other states, including Illinois, Iowa and Nevada, already have.

If South Carolina wants to be on the right side of history, we need a statewide LGBT nondiscrimination bill, and soon.

DONOVAN BURTON

Berkeley Ridge Drive

Columbia

Cunningham ads

A progressive political action committee in Washington, D.C., has been running some deceptive ads in support of U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham.

With the way they’re puffing up Cunningham’s resume, you’d think he was the House Majority Whip.

The ads say things like “Joe Cunningham passed a bipartisan bill to ban offshore drilling” and “When politicians tried to raise their own pay, he stopped them.”

Freshman congressmen do not pass bills. They vote yea or nay for a bill. As for a congressional pay raise, does anyone really believe Cunningham stopped career politicians?

We know the answer is no, so why all the exaggeration in these ads?

The PAC is House Majority Forward. They have been running similar ads for other Congress members in swing states, members who won their seats in 2018 despite voters in their districts voting for President Trump in 2016.

House Majority Forward doesn’t have to reveal its donors. So when it purchases ads like these in the Charleston market for Cunningham, it’s “dark money” paying for the ads. It’s fascinating that Cunningham renounces PACs while benefiting from them.

What’s also misleading about these PAC ads is that they leave 1st Congressional District voters believing the bills Cunningham voted for are now law. They fail to mention the bills will likely die in the Senate.

Cunningham should issue a statement clarifying the exaggerations and misrepresentations these PAC ads are creating.

ED HAAS

Oakhurst Drive

Mount Pleasant