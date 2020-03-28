Letters to the Editor: It matters which numbers you count

It’s simply a matter of numbers and which ones are the most important. Is the retrenchment that is being imposed upon the country’s economic system worth the lives we hope will be saved by our efforts to constrict the coronavirus pandemic?

The CDC data show that over the past decade we’ve had flu epidemics from a low of 9 million infections with 140,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 deaths a year to a high of 45 million infections with 810,000 hospitalizations and 81,000 deaths in a single year.

The “typical” year over the past decade has been about 30 million flu infections with 300,000 hospitalizations and 30,000 deaths.

Accepting that the coronavirus is significantly more deadly than the flu, that about 3.4% of those who get the disease will die, a “typical” year would mean that more than 1,020,000 Americans would die from COVID-19.

All we have to do is calculate the “value” of those lives. Not the economic value, the human value.

As a society, we just have to decide what we value most and count the right numbers.

GARY C. DAVIS

Medway Road

James Island

Pay it forward

The stimulus package for Americans is supposed to provide $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 a year, and $2,400 for married couples making up to $150,000, plus $500 per child.

This is the federal government’s attempt to help Americans whose jobs and businesses are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now it’s time for all Americans to rise to the challenge President John F. Kennedy issued in his 1961 inaugural speech, “My fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”

While Washington’s response is, by necessity, broad brushed, we know the severity of this crisis’ economic impact is not equitable.

Today, I think Kennedy’s challenge would be to ask every American who anticipates receiving a stimulus check to examine his or her own needs in the context of the needs of our fellow Americans in our local communities.

If we can spare some or all of our stimulus check, we should pay it forward. We get to choose where the cash goes, and we can make a difference in someone else’s life at a critical time. We are in this thing together.

Finally, follow Jesus’s guidance for giving in Matthew 6:3: “But when you do a charitable deed, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing (do it as anonymously as you are able).

M.C. CHISUM JR.

Dowlingwood Drive

Beaufort

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Open beaches to locals

I’m unhappy local municipalities are restricting access to Folly Beach, Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island beaches.

To walk at the water’s edge provides emotional comfort to many living in the area. This virus is serious and needs to be contained, but is restricting access going to solve the problem?

What happened in Florida during spring break when hordes of students crowded onto the beaches should not have been allowed. Out-of-state students should have been told to go home.

I wouldn’t have a problem restricting access to out-of-state tourists here, but not locals.

What if Mount Pleasant or James Island restricted access, where would these people be? I think this is a very selfish thing for these three municipalities to do.

It wasn’t like a hurricane came through and electrical wires are on the ground, presenting an obvious danger. I think the municipalities could post signs for visitors to practice social distancing and not gather in groups.

PAMELA SOURBEER

Summersill Lane

Mount Pleasant

SCSU concerns

Concerned South Carolina State University alumni have urged Gov. Henry McMaster to appoint a task force on its operation.

It would be authorized to consider recommendations from concerned alumni about qualifications for the president of SCSU and new directions for the university.

These alumni contacted the president of the University of California- Berkeley about establishing a working relationship with SCSU, specifically for a law school in Orangeburg.

This idea was submitted to the board of trustees for follow-up on how to structure a relationship between the two universities. Concerned alumni are awaiting reply.

This development also has been forwarded to the state Commission on Higher Education. Having a law school would add another dimension to academic offerings.

PORTER BANKHEAD

Concerned SCSU Alumni

Ordway Street NW

Washington, D.C.