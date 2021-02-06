Letters to the Editor: IOP parking ‘equity’ not as important as other pressing state issues

A major state agency has declared that issues of “equity” are front and center in its activities in our state. At long last.

Was it the state Department of Education announcing an effort to improve the horrid state of our schools in the “Corridor of Shame”? No.

Was it the Department of Health and Human Services declaring that it would work to expand Medicaid to the hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians going without health insurance during a pandemic? Sadly, no.

Was it a Senate committee announcing legislation to address the fact that South Carolina has one of the largest income gaps between rich and poor of any state? Predictably, no.

Alas, it was the Department of Transportation.

Was it announcing a “Roads Equity” plan to make our transportation system, ranked among the worst in America, the best? I think you know the answer.

Do our state senators and agencies have more important “equity” issues to address than making sure that the massively entitled have a place to conveniently park their vehicles at the Isle of Palms?

They supply their own answer.

HARRY LESESNE

Harbor Woods Circle

Charleston

Hope there is golf

When the Democrats put all of us Trump supporters in reprogramming camps, will there be golf and tennis?

MIKE FREDERICK

Meeting Street

Charleston

Stop the shaming

Please stop shaming your ancestors and mine.

We never walked in their shoes, suffered their pain or felt the misery most of them lived through.

Each of them was simply trying to make their life better or, in many cases, just survive.

Many of the things we do today will appear to future generations as repugnant, wasteful and cruel.

We all live better, healthier, longer and, in most cases, happier lives because of what they accomplished: right or wrong.

Every civilization has a checkered past. The way we treat our animals today versus a generation ago is testimony to us changing as time goes on and we become more enlightened.

We still need to work on our treatment of one another.

If new plaques were installed on every building in the city that had a distasteful historical connection, the name of Charleston would have to be changed from “The Holy City” to “The City of Bronze.”

This also would include many of the churches. Yesterday, it was John C. Calhoun being shamed. Tomorrow it might be you.

MERRILL RIDGWAY

McRoy Street

North Charleston

No choice but impeach

I, too, would like to be done with Donald Trump issues, but I don’t think we really have that choice.

The assault on the U.S. Capitol was part of a conspiracy started by Donald Trump to overthrow the government of the United States by force and violence.

He summoned his troops to Washington. He urged his supporters to “fight much harder” against “bad people” and “show strength” at the Capitol.

And people died from his conspiracy. That makes him another Benedict Arnold, except that Trump’s plot was closer to succeeding.

If a hit-and-run driver killed a pedestrian, we wouldn’t drop the charges and say “nevermind” just because the culprit moves to another state.

Future generations of Americans will remember Jan. 6, 2021, as a day when a plot to destroy our republican form of government was narrowly averted. They will ask what we did to the Benedict Arnold who attacked our country.

Are we going to say, “Oh, we just moved on”?

ARMAND DERFNER

Beaufain Street

Charleston

Bring home the bacon

For all the assumed clout of our South Carolina delegation in Washington, why are we not getting more bang for our buck?

At one time, we had Sens. Strom Thurmond and Fritz Hollings who made sure that South Carolina got its fair share, or even more.

But today, we don’t seem to get much.

Congress members from South Carolina brag about their seniority on committees and their close relationship with presidents, but they just don’t seem to bring home the bacon.

It has been reported that per capita, South Carolina received the least amount of the first stimulus package and, most recently, the least number of vaccines of any state.

Our politicians always seem to be ready to jump through hoops anytime Washington needs to use us as guinea pigs.

It seems that the state is getting the short end of the stick.

JAMES MULDROW

Woodlands Ridge Road

Columbia