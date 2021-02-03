Letters to the Editor: Invest in carbon tax, clean energy for future

A recent Post and Courier article highlighted President Joe Biden’s new actions to confront climate change and create American jobs.

As we saw from the more severe hurricane season last year, climate change is already becoming a threat to South Carolina.

To address climate change and rebuild from COVID-19, we need legislation to get Americans back to work by bringing us to our clean energy future.

If we are looking for a bipartisan solution that will help our environment and our economy, we need to implement a carbon fee and dividend like the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.

A 2014 in-depth study by Regional Economic Models, Inc. shows that the EICDA will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% and create a net of 2 million jobs in 10 years.

South Carolina stands to gain a substantial number of these jobs.

While we have no recoverable oil, gas or coal in the state, we have plenty of space for hydroelectric, nuclear and solar power.

The majority of our new energy production last year was from solar energy.

Young people like me want to start jobs that are invested in the future.

Clean energy jobs can play a large role in South Carolina.

I was glad to see that Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham were not among those criticizing the Jan. 27 executive actions.

I hope to see them soon support the EICDA and the clean jobs it will bring.

NATHANIEL HIOTT

Briarcliff Road

Central

Harsh lesson

A coyote recently wandered into a bathroom at Cane Bay Elementary School.

It was playfully named the school’s mascot and received the apropos name Wiley.

The children were likely excited over the whole thing and presumably watched Wiley be taken away on a leash, much like their own family dog.

I can’t help but wonder how the children would feel if they knew that Wiley soon after was euthanized for being deemed an “invasive species”? And that Wiley will not see his family again?

Unlike many grown-ups, children are often idealistic and sensitive. They want to save the polar bears and they care about baby birds that have fallen from a nest.

Some may call it being naive. But perhaps the children have not yet learned the rules.

For example, “Our family dog is OK, but this wild animal is not, so we must put him down.”

I believe many children would find that notion unfair and cruel.

There’s a respect, an adoration and a curiosity for animals that most children possess. It’s what prompts many families to have a dog or a household cat.

For many, being a child was a time when we played and dreamed of a world that was fair. A world that did not have such blatant disregard for life that was not human.

LIBERTY SMITH

West Indian

Folly Beach

Next week, the Senate will try Donald Trump for his role in inciting an insurrection by citizens to riot and attack the Capitol building.

I am certain that each party will present detailed arguments for and against impeachment followed by a vote.

Assuming it was constitutional and legal, it would be interesting if the vote were held so that each senator could vote his or her conscience anonymously.

There would be a simple count, for or against, with no name and no party affiliation.

I can only offer my opinion as to the likely outcome, but based on the past four years, I believe there could be a two-thirds majority to impeach.

JOE MANGIULLI

Captain Sams Road

Johns Island

