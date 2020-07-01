Letters to the Editor: Internship could help businesses help teens

These difficult times have caused many of us to think about how we can be more helpful to those less fortunate; to walk the walk rather than simply talk the talk about the misfortune so many of us are experiencing.

My idea is to create a fund to enable teenagers to serve as interns for small businesses or for not-for-profit entities. Selectivity would be very important on all ends of the operation. This entire concept might be replicated in a number of locations.

Advantages of this idea include:

1. Many teenagers have very little idea about the future of their lives: where to work, where to live or what to do. This project could be helpful in this regard.

2. In addition to putting some earned income into his or her pocket, some measure of self-respect would be achieved.

3. Participation in the program could enhance the participant’s resume in preparation for work or further education.

4. The host institution might find it helpful to have an extra set of hands.

5. In some cases, working parents might even get a little time off during this period.

The implementation of this concept demands careful selection of intern candidates. Of course, careful selection of where interns work must be explored as well. Centers of commerce and schools could be helpful in the process.

The creation of such an intern fund should be backed financially by the initiator along with the promise of support for administration to oversee the progress.

As for the question of replication, this project will be a challenge. Many not-for-profit enterprises may not have a dedicated administrator who will give this idea enough priority to oversee the path of the teenagers.

Funding might be a problem as well, particularly with a weak economy or an unsteady stock market. As founder, I would provide the initial funding and find a capable administrator who promises dedication. This gives success of the enterprise a chance. A board of directors could provide support and ideas.

Our country and our community must develop ways to provide optimism for the future. Helping teenagers and small businesses needs attention now and in the years to come.

JOHN WINTHROP

North Adgers Wharf

Charleston

Enforce masks

Whether a mask is preventative so a person doesn’t spread or become infected with COVID-19 is the issue. Wearing one is more than a symbol of compliant behavior.

What it has is a psychological component that projects from person to person that we are trying to end this pandemic.

Gov. Henry McMaster, enforcement is not the issue. Stop hiding behind it. Mandate the masks.

DENNIS J. DONAHUE JR.

Pelican Reach

Isle of Palms

Nurdle warehouse

I have strong fears regarding the approval of a dangerous 615,000-square-foot warehouse to be built on the former Carolina Nursery site in Moncks Corner that is near several large ponds (one about 32 acres). They flow east about a mile to the north branch of the Cooper River.

I know this because I own 4 acres just south of the city limits along S.C. 17A that cannot be sold because the Army Corps of Engineers claims jurisdiction, although the land is isolated and does not qualify as jurisdictional under their own regulations and the Supreme Court decision in Rapanos v. the United States.

The nightmare is plastic “nurdle” pellets. I have a degree in ceramic engineering from Clemson and know that when burned, plastic gives off hydrogen cyanide, which was used in California to kill condemned convicts.

Recent news articles have stated that these nurdles can be lethal to wildlife without combustion. A major accident or train derailment would be terrible. A warehouse fire would be deadly to a large area. Yet the Corps is terrified any runoff diverted by the DOT through my property would destroy wildlife in the Cooper River.

This is bureaucratic “tyranny,” according to James Madison. I love my country, but as for government bureaucrats gone wild. I expect the worst and hope for the best.

I humbly ask my fellow Americans to stand up for freedom.

GEORGE T. NEWELL

East Main Street

Moncks Corner

Joe is insincere

I find U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham’s comments to state Rep. Nancy Mace upon hearing she tested positive for COVID-19 disingenuous at best.

If he truly wants to do the right thing, he should immediately call for the PAC supporting him to stop putting out television commercials that lie about Mace and her “support” for offshore drilling.

She has been against it since Day One and even proposed legislation against it when she took office as state representative.

Then again, I guess we can’t expect otherwise from someone who’s voted with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi 86% of the time since taking office.

While I don’t agree with Mace all of the time, I look forward to her getting better and taking the seat so the Lowcountry can truly be represented by someone who shares our values.

JAMES THOMAS

North Pembroke Drive

Goose Creek

Mace a bad example

Republican nominee for S.C. House District 1 Nancy Mace tested positive for COVID-19. This can happen to anyone (it also happened to Congressman Joe Cunningham), and will probably happen to most of us sooner or later.

What is concerning is that she should have known to wear a face mask while around so many people for her campaign.

Our governmental representatives should be setting examples of personal responsibility. Nancy Mace did not.

BRIAN MURTAGH

Hutson Drive

Summerville

Future for scholars

Thank you for the wonderful article profiling students who have graduated college this year, compliments of the Rev. Pinckney Scholarship Program.

It was a bright light being shown in the climate of darkness.

I read through tears the tremendously uplifting and encouraging story of Altoria Brown. What an amazing young lady with a wonderfully bright future.

In every letter I write concerning youth, I try to address the need for students to be encouraged and given that extra nudge to excel and succeed.

There are too many students in our area who only lack the encouragement to succeed. Please reach out to some group or school if you have the time and desire to make a difference in a student’s life and future.

SUZANNE CHASTAIN

Pheasant Lane

Summerville

Good from COVID

I always liked baseball, but my best friend, an avid sports fan and a great golfer, couldn’t stand it.

I finally asked him why. His response was that the players were “overpaid underachievers who disgustingly spit all the time.”

Jim’s gone now, but I’ll bet he’s glad — wherever he is — to see that COVID-19 will go a long way to reducing the spitting culture among the overpaid underachievers of our national pastime.

JAMIE GOUGH

Camp Road

Charleston