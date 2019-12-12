Kudos to The Post and Courier for the Dec. 9 article “Lee Correctional and other prisons working to offer inmates hope and skills.”

We need to hear the voices of the incarcerated and the stories of the unheard. In terms of recovery, as expressed in many of the testimonies, the emotional dimension must be witnessed and honored. I also support all means necessary to move through pain, yet we must not forget that whoever we are, we are capable of leaving a trail of blood, tears and joy.

Recovery not only includes celebration of a newfound change of heart, but it must hold space for all the hearts we have wronged along the way.

This is all too often left out of the conversations in reentry and rehabilitation. The man who murdered my beloved cousin has served his time, but the rippling effects of his actions will impact my family for generations.

It can take years to move through emotional and/or physical/sexual trauma, abuse and mistreatment, especially by those we may have once trusted. Innocence shattered is among the greatest cruelties. I know firsthand the hard work of moving through pain, grief and betrayal.

Blessed are those who take responsibility for their actions and learn to leave a trail of joy, love, honesty and peace as opposed to violence, pain, suffering, deceit, lies and greed.

We must support the renewal of spirit, growth and hope. And in doing so, work toward healing not only for ourselves but all those we have touched and will encounter along the way.

JACKIE MORFESIS

Gilmore Road

Charleston

Politicians come and go

Wow! The Post and Courier knocked it out of the park on Nov. 13 with stories on two politicians. One is heading to Washington and one leaving.

LENNY BRANCH

Jasper Boulevard

Sullivan’s Island

Stop the madness

I am an Uber and Lyft driver in Charleston. I haven’t had an accident in over 20 years and am always respectful of pedestrian rights of way and people on bicycles.

However, many College of Charleston students on bicycles disrespect the rules of the road, ignoring stop lights and stop signs and weaving in and out of traffic.

These students do the same thing on skateboards in the road.

I am writing because it makes it difficult to drive but also because I’m worried that someone will be seriously injured or worse.

Campus police seem oblivious to the problems.

I would think protecting the student body, even if from themselves, would be a priority.

College of Charleston, please stop the madness!

EDDIE RHODES

U.S. Highway 78

Ladson

Trump works hard

All of Washington, D.C., is in an uproar because there is finally a worker in the White House.

Most politicians take it easy, feed their egos and use their time in office to set themselves up for success in the private sector.

The news media that covers them also prefers a leisurely pace of predictable storylines and limited inquiry.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Add to this donors and lobbyists pursuing ease via legislation, and you can see what a vacationland our capital has become.

A builder from Queens, however, is shaking up this entire system.

President Donald Trump is waking up earlier and going to bed later than everyone else to fulfill his bold promises to the American people.

Through unrelenting, old-fashioned work, he is showing up lounging leaders in both parties, setting a blistering pace of achievement, exhausting the press corps and shocking career diplomats used to handling foreign policy for presidents with far less energy.

Trump is so different from those who have led us in the past that his actions look pretty strange.

Make no mistake, we are witnessing greatness. Work is getting done in Washington, D.C., and it seems only the vacation-minded have a problem with that.

JUSTIN KREWATCH

Jardinere Walk

Mount Pleasant

Pay up, Germany

Germany, the land of Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi, fails to provide sufficient military funding to protect itself.

At the 2014 NATO summit, member nations agreed to spend 2% of GDP on defense. Germany and 18 other nations have not met that goal. And Germany announced it will not happen this year, spending only 1.36%.

We have more than 30,000 U.S. troops stationed in Germany, which should help defray our military costs in their country. Otherwise, I know a place in this country where they could surely be used.

PAT KILROY

Milton Drive

Goose Creek