Letters to the Editor: Informed measures are saving lives

I write in response to the April 30 letter to the editor that put forth the notion that, as a result of worst-case projections of COVID-19 fatalities, health care experts are responsible for our economic calamity.

In the writer’s view, their models and predictions caused unnecessary overreaction, sensationalism and panic. What the writer seemingly fails to recognize is that it was the very worst-case projections that informed mitigation measures, such as sheltering in place, that helped keep down infections and fatalities.

The guidelines also prevented our health care systems from being overwhelmed.

Health care experts didn’t cause our economic crisis. They prevented a much worse one.

If you think the economy has been damaged as a result of our mitigation measures, imagine what the damage would have been had our infections and fatalities been five to 10 times greater.

Instead of taking our health care experts to task, we should be thanking them.

DAVID BROWN

Creek Landing Street

Daniel Island

Reopen country

The time has come to accept the coronavirus for what it is. But we must return to a somewhat new normal and get on with our lives. That includes our children and high-risk seniors.

Businesses must open, and consumers will accept or reject the risks. Presently, we are killing our economy with regulations and governmental controls while politicians and health officials hold out the promise of a vaccine, creating a false narrative that feeds on itself, and disaster awaits for our country and the world at large.

Be honest. What we need is a modern-day Patrick Henry to call out the policy of closing down the country.

DENNIS J. DONAHUE JR.

Pelican Reach

Isle of Palms

Containment is the key

President Donald Trump said that it was safe for states to reopen amid the pandemic as the counts escalate.

We need an effective way to contain COVID-19 and keep us safe. Absent containment, the economy will limp along.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

We are not close to recapturing the economy’s former potential.

What do a bunch of businesspeople on some task force know about a pandemic? Not enough.

Everyone involved needs to best serve the people of South Carolina. Reopen the economy with the safest plan epidemiologists can come up with. We cannot afford to forget our children and schools.

An independent panel of MUSC and Clemson epidemiologists should modify and endorse plans proposed by businesspeople.

Early MUSC results from antibody testing indicate that 2% of health care workers have COVID-19 antibodies. If this rate holds up, we can control the spread of the virus with vigorous broad-based testing. Overall containment, not the calendar, should be our guide.

FRED PALM

S.C. Highway 174

Edisto Island

We are losing empathy

There’s been much talk about the effects the coronavirus will have on our country. We’ve heard much about the negative economic impacts highlighted by skyrocketing unemployment rates. We’ve focused on the emotional despair people are feeling while being isolated from others they love.

We’ve discussed the fear that our students will fall behind academically. Many people have mentioned their frustration over being inconvenienced and having their liberty restricted. The effect that I’m most concerned about is the negative impact the virus appears to be having on our humanity, human decency and empathy.

Each night, Americans are glued to news channels to hear the new number of deaths as if we’re awaiting the newest lottery numbers. I hear talk of how lucky we are that “only” 68,000 of our fellow Americans have died.

• “It’s only the old people who are dying.”

• “Well, they had underlying health conditions anyway.”

• “Why don’t we just focus on the high percentage who survive the virus?”

• “We are winning the battle against the virus if fewer than 100,000 Americans die.”

• “More people die from other issues, why not focus on those?”

And that is what concerns me most. These are people, not just numbers. You may not personally know anyone who has died from the virus. You may not even know one person who has tested positive for the virus. Should that lessen the loss of a human life?

LISA SAVAGE

Fort Johnson Road

Charleston