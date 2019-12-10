Would someone like to explain the difference between Hunter Biden, who knows nothing about running a gas company, peddling his political connections and influence to gain a seat on the board of Burisma, and Nikki Haley, who knows nothing about building airplanes, peddling her political connections and influence to gain a seat on the board of Boeing?

MICHAEL BIGELOW

Pinckney Street

McClellanville

America’s punishment

Abraham Lincoln believed that the American Civil War was God’s punishment of America because of the existence and sin of the institution of slavery.

“The will of God prevails. In great contests each party claims to act in accordance with the will of God. Both may be, and one must be, wrong. God cannot be for and against the same thing at the same time. In the present civil war it is quite possible that God’s purpose is somewhat different from the purpose of either party ...”

Having read Rick Perry’s and Nikki Haley’s conviction that God put Donald Trump in the presidency, I can only conclude that, if so, this is God’s punishment of America once again for its racism, sexism, ageism, homophobia, greed, avarice and destructive and divisive devotion to political party over country.

JASON H. SILVERMAN

Ellison Capers Palmer Jr. Professor of History Emeritus

Winthrop University

Calvert Court

Pawleys Island

‘Affordable’ housing

If you have lived in Charleston long enough, then you know the words “affordable,” “workforce” and “attainable” housing are sometimes used interchangeably.

It is important for residents to understand these words are not used interchangeably in public policy proposals, zoning ordinances and development agreements.

Politicians seeking votes are big supporters of affordable housing.

Developers negotiating development agreements are required to produce workforce housing.

Housing task force members help city leaders craft only workforce housing zoning incentives in overlay districts.

Business leaders trying to attract talent and local municipalities hoping to attract only upwardly mobile residents are promoters of attainable housing.

Yet, local news stories bemoan our lack of affordable housing, and voters are asked to vote based on a candidate’s support of affordable housing, or to pass an affordable housing bond issue in a referendum.

The result, however, continues to be new housing units affordable to households earning 65% to 120% of the area median income.

What about the residents who earn less than 65% of the area median income?

Who is representing the interests and affordable housing needs of hotel, restaurant, retail, hospital, administrative, senior and young workers who earn less than $40,000 a year?

The use of the terms affordable, workforce and attainable housing interchangeably in our community is disingenuous at best, but the use and distinction in the halls of local government represent the accepted codification of housing discrimination based on race, age and income at its worst.

MICHELLE MAPP

Key Thatch Court

North Charleston

Election numbers

I find comical the tag line used by the American Action Network and many Trump supporters: “Let voters decide elections.”

The 2016 election results were Donald Trump, 62,980,160 votes; Hillary Clinton, 65,845,063 votes.

If voters decided elections, Donald Trump wouldn’t be president.

JACQUELYN VANCINA

Fleming Woods Road

Charleston

Graham’s behavior

I am interested in politics and closely follow the state and national situation.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

I have never witnessed anything like the behavior that Sen. Lindsey Graham is exhibiting.

He seems to be unable to tell right from wrong and has become totally partisan.

His relationship with President Donald Trump is embarrassing and may cost him his Senate seat.

Even in a conservative state like South Carolina, there are many voters who know that Trump lies every day and don’t plan to vote for him next year.

The taint of corruption associated with Trump is impacting Sen. Graham when he is on TV with his ludicrous pronouncements.

I hope he is able to realize that he is on the path of supporting a tyrant.

ALAN COLEMAN

Riverland Woods Place

Charleston

Weary of impeachment

I could not agree more with the Nov. 16 Post and Courier letter to the editor about how so many levelheaded citizens are fed up with the “I” word.

One would have to live under a rock not to see the pathetic way Congress is going about its business.

The next time you drive on a pothole-ridden highway or pay out of pocket for overpriced medications, think of how your hard-earned tax dollars are being squandered, led by two members of Congress whose state is in utter shambles.

JACK O’SULLIVAN

Old Brickyard Road

Mount Pleasant