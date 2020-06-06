Letters to the Editor: In pursuit of justice through voting

We have been shocked, pained and traumatized while viewing the video of George Floyd being killed by members of the Minneapolis Police Department while in custody.

This represents another 21st-century lynching of an unarmed African American man. As a result of technology, we were able to see the events unfold.

Within the same week, we were once more in shock while watching on live television when Omar Jiminez, an African American CNN reporter, was arrested while on the air. Even as Mr. Jiminez showed his press credentials, he was placed in cuffs and provided no explanation for the arrest.

The words of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. resonate: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

These events continue to speak to the dichotomy of justice in this nation. Mr. Floyd was denied a God-given right to breathe, all over an alleged counterfeit $20 bill.

In comparison, Dylann Roof, who killed nine African American parishioners in a Bible study, was offered a burger when apprehended.

Where do we go from here? We do know that the answer is not found in the violent protests that have erupted.

The answer is not in leaders spurring divisive rhetoric, lacking empathy and incapable of working respectfully with others.

What we can do in this moment is to ensure an unprecedented turnout for 2020 election. We continue to believe that hate cannot and will not win.

REV. DR. BRENDA A. NELSON

Chemistry Circle

Ladson

Support chief, mayor

The events of May 30 in downtown Charleston were unprecedented.

The protest organized earlier that Saturday afternoon was peaceful, its message properly directed toward the horrific murder of George Floyd and brought to mind the unhealed wounds from the murders of Walter Scott, the Emanuel Nine and countless others.

Tragically, that peaceful march turned violent as we witnessed people throwing rocks at windows, looting stores, setting fires and vandalizing property. There were even reports of gunfire in the heart of our historic downtown.

Unfortunately, many of these hotels, restaurants and retail establishments had just reopened following weeks of a pandemic shutdown.

Some property and business owners directly affected by these acts of violence have criticized our chief of police and mayor for failing to be more aggressive.

Chief Luther Reynolds wisely used the resources available to him to confront the rioters. His decisions were grounded in sound police practices. The results were that while lawless activity abounded and several businesses were damaged, no one was killed or seriously injured and the city did not burn.

The businesses of King Street are the economic lifeblood of our community. No business owners should ever fear for their safety, the safety of their employees and patrons or the security of their property. But they did.

As chairman of the Charleston City Council Public Safety Committee, I understand that the No. 1 priority of our city police and our fire department is to provide for the safety of our citizens and property. And that is what Chief Reynolds, our police department and fire department did.

We are heartbroken with the damage and harm to our fellow citizens and their businesses. While windows can be repaired and stolen merchandise can be replenished, lives cannot be replaced.

City leaders will work with our King Street businesses to help them recover.

I am grateful for the leadership of Chief Reynolds and Mayor John Tecklenburg. Let us stand in unity in support of them.

A. PETER SHAHID JR.

Charleston City Council District 9

West Battery Lane

Charleston

Protest yes; destroy no

The First Amendment grants the right to peacefully protest but not to destroy someone else’s property.

After serving 29 years in the Coast Guard with a priority mission to save lives and property, I now cannot help stop this madness.

Yes, the death shown in the video is disgusting, and those violators must be prosecuted.

With that said, those rioting, stealing and burning retail shops should all be prosecuted as well.

Leaders, stop this madness.

ROBERT KLOWAS

Ashley Crossing Drive

Charleston

Post-riot report needed

I hope the law enforcement chiefs in the region will meet and produce an after-action report on the inadequate response to the rioting Saturday night, with a plan for how response will be executed in the future.

Clearly, there needs to be quicker recognition, coordination and deployment.

HUNTER GEORGE

Monhegan Way

Mount Pleasant