Letters to the Editor: In-person school needed for all children

There are many area schoolchildren still not receiving in-person instruction.

My family would like to have our children attend in-person school five days a week, but we have been told that this option is at full capacity.

So our children are forced to sit in their bedrooms seven hours a day, five days a week, staring at computers. This would be isolating and overwhelming for even the most well-adjusted adult.

They are disengaged and struggling to keep their grades up.

My child with special needs is the hardest hit. His reading disability makes it very challenging for him to work independently on a computer for an entire school day.

Child abuse, self-harm, suicide, eating disorders and mental health issues are at an all-time high for children. They are isolated and spending more time staring at screens than is healthy.

The consensus is that schools are safe. Vaccinations are now available for all teachers and staff.

The CDC recommendation for 6 feet of distance has been reduced to 3 feet.

Kids are missing out on so many rites of passage, and it’s time to end it.

Elected officials and school districts should figure out a way to return every student to school five days a week.

Stop using our children as political pawns and get them back to school.

BRIGETTE HERBST

Texas Drive

Ladson

Lake access drying up

The March 21 Post and Courier article about home sales on Upstate lakes was very interesting. It made me wonder if public access to Lake Keowee or other lakes has been negatively affected.

A few hundred yards off of Cat Head Landing near Eutawville is Big Cypress Lake. For as far back as I can remember, it had been open to public use.

I fished it often because it was easily accessible, and people could use a small, one-man wooden boat without going to the trouble of launching a larger boat on nearby Lake Marion.

Late one afternoon a number of years ago, when the water on the lake was like glass, I caught an 11-pound and a 5-pound bass. It was a day to remember.

In the past decade, houses have been built on the lake. Barriers to keep the public out have been put up.

I noticed that even on the far end of the lake, a path leading to the lake across from the homes of African Americans had been blocked.

My gut feeling is that scenes like this are being played out across the state and nation.

It’s not only true that “He who has the money rules,” but also “Only those who have the money fish and hunt.”

GARY KNIGHT

Old State Road

Holly Hill

Follow tree policy

It seems that every day I read about flooding problems and studies to correct them. I am aware that there are many things to be done about flooding in the area, but it seems we are allowing developers to bulldoze every tree on every acre on which they build.

I wonder if Charleston County zoning and land-use officials have read their own policy statement. It reads as follows:

“Trees are an essential natural resource, an invaluable economic resource, and a priceless aesthetic resource. Trees play a critical role in purifying air and water, providing wildlife habitat, and enhancing natural drainage of stormwater and sediment control.

“They also help conserve energy by providing shade and buffering different land uses and beautifying the landscape. The Tree Protection and Preservation regulations of the Charleston County Zoning and Land Development Regulations Ordinance are intended to enhance the health, safety, and welfare of Charleston County Residents.”

CAROLYN POWLESS

Thunder Trail

Johns Island

Hwy. 41 responsibility

A retired specialist in German urban planning wrote a commentary in the March 30 Post and Courier with solutions to the S.C. Highway 41 dilemma, after writing that “Neither of the two current plans appears to be acceptable.”

The question is not “What is acceptable?”

The question is “Who is responsible?

Before ground was ever broken on Dunes West, the developers committed to creating the road system necessary within the development to handle all of the increased traffic, to alleviate the impact concerns of neighboring communities.

That commitment was a pivotal and required part of the plan.

Now, residents are trying to back out of it, counting on local government to cave to the wishes of residents who pay high taxes. So far, it hasn’t worked.

What is right is right, and what is wrong is wrong.

Just because those living in the 150-year-old Phillips Community pay less taxes doesn’t mean that they should pay the price for those who don’t honor their commitments.

TISH LYNN

Ashley Avenue

Charleston