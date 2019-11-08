On Oct. 25, Charleston marked an important milestone by breaking ground for the International African American Museum. It grabbed the attention of the nation and world. Thousands of people from near and far attended and watched the festivities via live-streamed video.

Our team’s singular vision for the groundbreaking was to offer gratitude to our ancestors the institution will honor, the more than 2,000 donors who contributed to the project and the community that is our home.

Public events are no easy feat, and we were thankful the city of Charleston was a key partner in helping us pull off an experience that inspired many.

We owe a huge debt of gratitude to Mayor John Tecklenburg, the Charleston City Council and city staffers for their invaluable support. Thank you to the Charleston Police Department that ensured the public’s safety, the Department of Traffic and Transportation for managing street closings, the Office of Cultural Affairs, Parks and Recreation Department and countless other city entities that worked with us on details large and small. We are truly grateful.

We now embark on a new journey: building the museum and memorial garden as well as creating the exhibits and programming that will breathe life into the IAAM.

We have a strong foundation reflected in the hopes and dreams of many who sacrificed a great deal to get us thus far. We are excited and look forward to working together as the journey continues.

DR. ELIJAH HEYWARD III

Chief Operating Officer, IAAM

Calhoun Street

Charleston

Voting experience

Last year, I wrote a letter to the editor expressing dismay at the state of voting machines here in South Carolina.

They were old and grungy, and there were too few of them. Some would not power up. They produced no auditable record, and some couldn’t have their tallies downloaded but had to be sent away for retrieval. One even caught fire.

The incredible shrinking “I Voted” stickers seemed symbolic of the apparent lack of care for our democracy.

What a difference a year makes.

On Nov. 5, I went to vote. Obviously, you can’t compare an odd-year election to a midterm election, but there were plenty of gleaming, new machines.

A poll worker checked my registration. I signed the register, and she set up my machine. There were my options, easily legible on the touchscreen. I made my choices, and my ballot selections were printed out. An auditable record!

I walked to the scanner, fed in my ballot and cast my vote. The process was quick, elegant, transparent and did I mention auditable?

As I left, I was handed my “I Voted” sticker, which is back to its full 1.5-inch glory, which fit the renewed civic pride I was feeling.

BRIAN MURTAGH

Hutson Drive

Summerville

Bridge walkers

I agree with the Nov. 1 Post and Courier letter writers who stated that the Ravenel Bridge needs better signs regarding the separate lanes for pedestrians and cyclists.

In addition, dogs are supposed to be prohibited. I recently walked the bridge and saw quite a few places where dog feces had been deposited and then stepped on.

Come on, people. Leave your pooch home or go to the many outdoor areas where dogs are welcome.

PATRICE KATSANEVAKIS

North Shem Drive

Mount Pleasant

Mace is wrong

S.C. Rep. Nancy Mace equates bipartisanship with support for President Donald Trump and castigates U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham for voting to advance the impeachment process to public hearings.

This is something that she and her supporters presumably wanted, given their hysterics over the “process.”

For her edification, Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines bipartisan as: “marked by or involving cooperation, agreement, and compromise between two major political parties.”

Joe Cunningham has partnered with Republican mayors and, indeed, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster to undo Trump’s disastrous decision to open our coast to offshore drilling.

Moreover, as I recall, The Citadel’s Honor Code states “I will not steal, cheat or lie; nor tolerate those who do.”

Remind me how Trump didn’t violate that code when he said: “Everyone will have health care;” “Mexico will pay for the wall;” “U.S. Steel is building six new plants;” “North Korea is no longer a nuclear threat;” or “If elected, I’ll release my taxes.”

Rep. Mace needs to read her dictionary and The Citadel’s Honor Code.

JOHN HALEY

South Shore Drive

Charleston

Special report

The Nov. 3 Post and Courier special report on the “AGEs Puzzle” and cellular inflammation that leads to chronic diseases that shorten lives is a monumental and thorough treatise on how our diets affect our lives and life expectancy.

Tony Bartelme deserves much credit for this intense article, including a Pulitzer Prize.

If all of The Post and Courier’s readers were to embrace this article and follow its recommendations, there is no doubt in my mind that it could save lives.

Kudos to the newspaper and Mr. Bartelme for this true triumph of investigative journalism.

SEYMOUR ROSENTHAL

Waterfront Drive

Mount Pleasant