The “great man” approach to planning for the International African American Museum prescribed in the op-ed by U.S. Rep. James E. Clyburn would fall far short of professional standards for the “whole story” approach to African American history and culture advocated by Citizens Want Excellence at IAAM.

Clearly, it would neglect the important role played by black women — from queens Hatshepsut and Nzingha to Harriet Tubman, Septima Clark, Rosa Parks and Shirley Chisholm — in creating that history, and it would be neither “international” nor “African” in scope.

IAAM management has consistently and strangely rejected community input for this project, even by qualified volunteer African American museum professionals, for over 20 years.

When politicians, simply because they exercise control over public funds, pretend to have expertise in planning educational and cultural institutions, conceptual problems and weaknesses are predictable and portend institutional shortcomings, educational failure and the needless waste of resources, which should be avoided.

A less political, more historically and scientifically based IAAM would be educationally and culturally transforming and uplifting and better reveal the “whole story” of African Americans in our region, nation and the world.

WILMOT A. FRASER

Moultrie Street

Charleston

Nancy Mace’s spin

Spin is a favorite strategy for politicians trying win favor with their own audience, or a new audience.

As a communications and public relations professional, my friend and neighbor, Nancy Mace (who is running for Congress), has become masterful at spin.

She attempted to spin U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham’s patience on the question of presidential impeachment into a political attack.

Mace cited House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s statement about wanting to pursue impeachment only if there were bipartisan support and her supposed deceit on that point because no Republicans voted for her motion.

What Mace left out was that Pelosi said this in March 2019, well before the events of the summer and fall unfolded.

Here is Pelosi’s full quote: “Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it.”

With the Ukraine quid pro quo, it seems Reps. Pelosi and Cunningham found something that is “so compelling and overwhelming.”

That no Republican in the House voted for the proceedings indicates a “party-before-country” mentality and nothing more. Fall in line, ladies and gentlemen. Talk about “lap dogs.”

Readers of Mace’s op-ed should have stopped reading when she tried to use Pelosi’s quote against her and out of context.

As citizens and voters, we need to look to true journalism and intelligent opinion pieces for our information and perspectives.

Yes, we need to look to politicians seeking elected office for their perspective and promises, but we don’t need to get caught up in the spin cycle.

JAY KAREN

Wando View Street

Daniel Island

Voting issues

I would like to offer a few observations on Tuesday’s elections.

The new voting machines seemed to work well and are easy to use.

The big issue was with seven precincts in North Charleston where clerks didn’t have enough computers. That backs up lines and extends waits.

It would seem each precinct would need at least two clerks with computers.

It also would help with curbside voters.

With the presidential election coming up, the Charleston County Election Commission should address this issue.

RICHARD JACKSON

Thornlee Drive

North Charleston

James Island library

The word “incredible” describes the Nov. 2 ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Baxter-Patrick Charleston County Library on James Island

The event, which had music, Boy Scouts and local political leaders speaking, was attended by a microcosm of Charleston County: black and white, rich and poor, young and old.

The hard work by so many to make this new library a reality was recognized and applauded.

Maintaining government of, by and for the people depends upon an educated and informed citizenry. The new Baxter-Patrick Library will keep liberty’s flame burning brightly for this and generations to come.

LEE MIKELL

Peter’s Point Road

Edisto Island