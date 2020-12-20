Letters to the Editor: I-526 extension needs solutions to traffic issues for island residents

The Interstate 526 extension project across Johns and James islands has an estimated cost of $725 million and the potential loss of 26 acres of wetlands, according to the recent “Highway Boondoggles 6” report by U.S. PIRG Education Fund and the Frontier Group.

While I agree that $725 million is very expensive, and the loss of any wetlands is tragic, I was very disappointed that the report did not bother to offer specific solutions to the traffic issues for residents of Johns, Kiawah, Wadmalaw and Yonges islands.

The generic solutions at the end of the report were to invest in public transportation, biking and walking infrastructure as well as highway maintenance.

I am confident that a commuter train would be beneficial here, but the cost would probably equal the I-526 extension project.

I also am confident that with every pothole filled and each fresh layer of asphalt, we would still see traffic backed up bumper to bumper.

I do not know anyone who lives on these islands who would walk or bike to West Ashley, much less North Charleston.

A good neighbor

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, I have been riding my bicycle along East Bay Street and Morrison Drive.

On several Saturdays, I noticed an elderly man working on a small section of land wedged between the road and the railroad track off of Morrison.

I would see him out there with a weed wacker, a shovel or a rake. I wondered what he was doing working on Saturday morning in the heat or cold, cleaning up that little patch of property.

Curious, I pulled over one day and introduced myself. I asked him if he owned the piece of property he was working.

He said no, that it was owned by three different entities and no one was taking care of it.

The man taking on the task of keeping the area clean is John Kammeyer, the owner of Rug Masters, which is across the street from the plot of land.

The reason his business is so successful is because he is a good neighbor.

He doesn’t have to harvest the broken bottles out of the drainage ditch, cut the overgrown grass or shovel the mud off the sidewalk. But he does.

It’s rare that you run into someone like that, who, on a Saturday morning, is laboring in the field across from his business just to make sure his neighborhood is attractive and pleasant.

That’s what people call “old school.” He’s concerned about something or someone other than himself. We should all take lessons from him.

Voting reform

We cannot do anything about what happened in the past, but with the right bright light shining on voting, I think it can be fixed.

The state of North Carolina has a law that strikes voters who pass away off its rolls the next business day.

I propose a law that South Carolina counties must mail out renewal letters to the last address on file of the voter every five years on their birth month. You also must have voted in the presidential year or your voting card would be suspended.

Voter ID should be enforced at all levels of voting. The practice of ballot harvesting must be made illegal by all of our state legislatures.

Maybe Post and Courier reporters can find out how many dead people are still on the voter rolls in South Carolina. I am sure you can get much done on this subject.

Most people have no idea what is going on in the world today, which is very sad.

Kudos to schedulers

I’d like to take a moment to recognize a cadre of health care workers, often unseen by the public eye: those charged with scheduling and coordinating care services against an ever-changing personnel landscape.

As COVID-19 surges yet again, I watch each day as our schedulers work small miracles to ensure patients receive the care they depend on to manage their lives. And even more, they often find a moment to offer a word of encouragement for the health care workers coming off of long shifts or taking on last-minute shifts all the while staying current on the various permutations of COVID protocols.

It is hard to describe the pressure these schedulers endure, analogous to the urgency of the work of an air traffic controller.

Failure to find and place a critical worker can have a potentially disastrous effect.

In every health care organization in the world, these schedulers have been pulling triple-duty since March, drawing no attention to themselves but bringing all their focus and nerve to solving hard logistical problems: getting the right person to the right shift so that no one goes without care.

They deserve our appreciation.

Thurmond’s record

I’m writing in response to a Dec. 13 letter to the editor in which the writer was “disturbed” that the fitness center at the University of South Carolina is named after the late former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond.

The letter writer stated that Thurmond was “best known” for his defense of segregation and doesn’t know why the center was named after him.

If the writer had done any homework on Mr. Thurmond, a long record of service would have been easily found.

Mr. Thurmond held the record as the longest-serving member of the U.S. Senate until 2006, and still holds the record as the longest-serving Republican in the U.S. Senate.

He served in the military during World War II, participated in the Normandy invasion and was a decorated officer with five battle stars and 18 medals, which include the Purple Heart. Mr. Thurmond served as a reserve officer for 36 years.

Naming the fitness center after Mr. Thurmond is an honor and tribute to his lifetime achievements to the state and the country. Renaming it would be disrespectful.

I truly hope the center’s name remains in his honor, as it rightfully should.

