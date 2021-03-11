Letters to the Editor: Hunt for COVID-19 vaccination an exercise in frustration

I am 64 years old. In 2017, I had a heart transplant and recently underwent cancer surgery.

In spite of that, I have not been eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine until Monday.

While trying to get an appointment to get vaccinated, there were no openings available at MUSC, Walmart, Walgreens, CVS or any other potential provider listed on the South Carolina DHEC website.

Not only did these locations not have the vaccine, there was not even an option or prospect to make a reservation.

Why has Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the mask mandate before this state has an adequate vaccine supply?

I do not see him or any other local official fighting to get this area a proper supply of the vaccines.

South Carolina and the Charleston area seem to be far behind other nearby states and cities in availability of vaccines.

Why is there not more public outrage at what seems to be typical mismanagement?

GEORGE KELLEY

Primus Road

Mount Pleasant

Postal Service lacking

I am in complete agreement with a recent letter to the editor expressing dissatisfaction with the U.S. Postal Service.

I believe that they have dropped the last “S” from their name as there is not much “service” provided.

Our home is in Pennsylvania, but for 22 years our winter home is on Johns Island.

The Johns Island Post Office has been certainly among the first in lack of “service.” The office is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays. One hour? Why bother?

It has a direct phone number that no one answers. It routes you through to an operator, and after many rings, you receive a busy signal. I have tried the number dozens of times with the same disappointing results.

The final straw is that postal employees pick up and deliver at their own convenience. We have a common area mailbox with individual compartments for each unit.

It also has a slot for outgoing mail. Our mail has remained in that outbox for as long as 10 days untouched.

In the meantime, bills that we have paid are there undelivered with the potential for late fees.

We also have had similar lengths of time with no mail delivery.

On a visit to the Johns Island Post Office, the postmaster informed me it would not be unusual for homes to go long stretches with no mail delivered.

We get mail delivered six days a week in Pennsylvania, where someone staffs the post office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and it is open all morning on Saturdays.

GLENN and ERICA SCHNUR

Seaforest Drive

Johns Island

Tech firms help business

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

The other day, I was talking with a friend who is a small-business owner. We were comparing how our businesses have done during the pandemic.

The other day, I was talking with a friend who is a small-business owner. We were comparing how our businesses have done during the pandemic.

One common thread ran throughout our conversation: how much we’ve both relied on technology to keep our businesses afloat during these crazy times.

We use Instagram, Facebook and Google G-Suite tools daily to market ourselves and our offerings and to network with prospects, team members and clients around the state.

The bottom line is that technology helps minimize the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses.

We even signed an open letter from the Connected Commerce Council recently to this effect, asking our elected officials to remember technology’s role in helping small business owners like ourselves.

Maybe even more importantly, we want to recognize that these tech companies are American businesses.

With all things considered, we’re proud to support the American technological prowess and the companies that power it, and we’re thankful for how their tools have helped keep us in business this past year.

More people should be remembering this instead of weaponizing these American technology companies as political bargaining chips.

JACK ALEXANDER

Long Creek Drive

Columbia

Trump vaccination

I think it’s excellent that former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump were both vaccinated against COVID-19 (about 90 days after active infection, as advised by the CDC).

What I don’t understand is why they tried to hide that fact.

SUE FLASTER

Chapel Street

Charleston

We must do better

The audacity of speculating on the skin color of the unborn child of Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

And to be spoken by the supposed elite in the English-speaking world.

What a tragedy. What have we become? Is this really who we are?

Perhaps we should look more closely at ourselves. We must do better.

MALACHI FORRESTER

Haswell Street

Daniel Island