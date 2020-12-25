Letters to the Editor: Hugo lessons offer hope for country’s future

"What makes you so optimistic?” I asked our church secretary at Bethel United Methodist.

I had been grousing about how politics, the pandemic and racism have riven the nation.

I’d even wondered aloud if our country would ever again pull together.

When Sue Bennett replied, “We will,” I wanted evidence.

“The morning after Hugo,” she said, “my brother’s house down the street had the only working (telephone) landline in the neighborhood. Nobody had power. Which is why our next-door fisherman-neighbor was losing his freezer filled with thawing fish and shrimp. We had the only house with hot water (gas heater).”

“And what has all of that to do with your pandemic optimism?” I asked.

“The fisherman set up a grill in his driveway and fed all-comers breakfast, lunch and dinner. Anyone who wanted a hot shower was welcomed into our home and my brother placed his phone, a pad and pencil, and a cigar box on a windowsill next to the front door for anyone to use, even long distance.”

“For free?” I asked

“Folks had to reassure distant family members,” she explained, “and they’d log their calls onto the pad and leave cash in the cigar box.”

“That only reminds me I’d like to make a long-distance call to God to straighten our country out,” I said.

“Listen to me,” Sue, the optimist, concluded, “we will pull through this together.”

WILL FELTS

Marsh Point Drive

Charleston

Christmas 1975

For most of us, Christmas is usually remembered with good feelings and memories of holiday activities.

These activities vary with individual families and communities.

The majority of the activities are usually meant to inspire goodwill to all.

Growing up as a Catholic, church activities included Mass, which the majority of families in our parish attended at midnight.

For most of my adult life, the preparation and celebration of Christmas have been a great place to retreat and reflect on pleasant thoughts.

The one exception to these good feelings, however, is remembering the Christmas of 1975. That Christmas always comes back like no other.

That Christmas was my first as a rookie police officer with the Charleston Police Department.

On the night of Dec. 16, 1975, an event happened that will forever be etched in my memory.

On that night, PFC Wesley John Smith was killed in a vehicle accident while responding to a call at the Holiday Inn Charleston-Riverview.

Smitty was 25 years old and left behind his wife and a small child.

Most of the officers working that night are either deceased or retired. But I am sure that they never forgot his death.

As for me, I will continue to remember Christmas for all the good times as blessings from heaven.

But I will never forget the Christmas season of 1975.

PFC Wesley Smith’s name is engraved on the wall at the National Police Officer Memorial in Washington, D.C.

ANTHONY JANUSZKIEWICZ

Bears Bluff Road

Wadmalaw Island

Courtesy is alive

On a recent Monday, I was in need of medical attention and my wife had a dental appointment that afternoon.

Mary’s mobility is dependent upon a walker, and she wanted to be with me.

We discussed canceling her dental appointment but realized as we were referred to Summerville Medical Center that Dr. John Corella’s dental office was across the street.

While I was being cared for, she could walk to the office. The only challenge was the traffic on Midland Parkway. Thirty minutes before her appointment, she left the emergency room and walked to the edge of the busy road.

She phoned the dental office and asked the receptionist if she could watch for her as she crossed the busy street

She quickly came out the front door and Dr. Corella was with her.

Within moments, their presence alongside the road triggered the display of courtesy.

All lanes of traffic came to a stop, and Mary was escorted across the parkway.

Waves of gratitude brought the traffic to life once again. The conversation in the dental office centered on why Mary was walking and why I was in the emergency room.

Upon completion of her dental work, Dr. Corella told her she would not be walking back to the ER. His wife, Natalie, would be driving her there.

I want to express a heartfelt “thank you” to Dr. Corella, his staff and the attentive drivers. God bless you and Merry Christmas.

Rev. RICHARD KOHL

West 9th North Street

Summerville

The greater good

It would be understandable that we felt unjustly treated if asked to give up our liberties to hold a job, seek medical care, worship God or attend school.

This year, however, we are being asked to do just two things for the greater good of our country: wear a mask and social distance until COVID-19 is no longer a threat.

Hospitals are too full, people are dying, too many children are unable to attend school in person and their parents cannot go to work.

Those who refuse to follow these two guidelines are actually allowing COVID-19 to undermine our civil liberties.

For the sake of our civil liberties and the health of our country, I wear a mask and social distance.

Come on, take one for the country.

CONSTANCE ROSENTRETER

Schooner Bend Avenue

Summerville