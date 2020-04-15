Letters to the Editor: How you can support our health care heroes

Every day, we see countless acts of appreciation for health care workers: free meals, discounts on gas, and social media posts and storefront banners as people find ways to say “thank you.” But there is more we can all do to support our front-line health care workers in this unprecedented crisis.

First, help build the inventory of critical supplies. Hospitals are facing shortages and disruptions in their supply chains at a time of rising demand. South Carolina Hospital Association launched a new online tool with the S.C. Manufacturing Extension Partnership, SC BIO and the S.C. Department of Commerce dedicated to sourcing and manufacturing these much-needed medical supplies. Visit the SC COVID-19 Emergency Supply Collaborative to learn how to participate.

Second, donate to fundraising partnerships announced recently. Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey started “22 and You” to support hospital workers in North and South Carolina. The charity is named for the NFL star’s jersey number.

Southern Tide, the Greenville-based apparel brand, unveiled its Healthcare Heroes collection, with all proceeds going to health care workers. Items are available on SouthernTide.com.

Check your local hospital’s website for information about how to make direct contributions.

Third, contact your elected officials to encourage continued support for grant, federal and state resources to support hospitals and their staffs. We’re grateful for the support of Gov. Henry McMaster, state legislators and our congressional delegation.

Finally, heed expert advice to flatten the curve. Stay home if you can. Wear gloves to protect yourself and masks to protect others. Practice good hygiene and social distancing. Our health care heroes are going to work for us. Let’s stay home for them.

As I ponder the situation we face today, I am reminded of the words of Winston Churchill: “We shall not falter or fail; we shall not weaken or tire. ... Give us the tools, and we will finish the job.”

THORNTON KIRBY

President and CEO

S.C. Hospital Association

Center Point Road

Columbia

Spanish flu lessons

My grandmother was born in 1895 in Berkeley County.

I grew up in the 1950s and ’60s hearing tales of life in the early 1900s.

One story was about how families would take in and raise children who lost parents in the flu epidemic of 1918 and the hardships that the survivors endured.

I grew up not hearing or reading about it in history class, so I forgot about it until the coronavirus started spreading.

I did some research on the Spanish flu of 1918-19 and it was hard to believe the number of people infected.

An estimated 500 million people worldwide became infected and 50 million died, including 675,000 in the United States, before the virus played out.

So here we go again while the death toll continues to rise. All we can do is follow the health guidelines and be as safe as possible.

And remember, hope and prayer never hurt anything.

MARK BRINSON

S.C. Highway 402

Moncks Corner

Climate actions

I am happy to see many news stories on resiliency to climate change. While some structural engineering actions may be the only solution (e.g., in downtown Charleston), preventive solutions should be prioritized.

These include oceanfront retreat and changes to development planning like eliminating “fill and build” construction and reducing wetland and floodplain impacts.

A second strategy, climate change mitigation, is critically important. It involves reducing greenhouse gases, the most recognized cause of climate change.

Unfortunately, there is not much action on this front.

To get meaningful federal action, we will almost certainly have to await a shift to an administration that is not locked into an anti-science and industry-promoting posture on climate change, ignoring its reality.

State and local governments, however, can undertake strong measures to encourage shifting to nonfossil fuels.

One option in South Carolina is to restructure Santee Cooper to switch to nonfossil fuel power by 2040, or sooner if possible.

We should also encourage a shift to electric cars by providing incentives and charging stations and invest more in mass transit options.

Our state Legislature has passed laws that encourage solar power. Now we need a Public Service Commission that buys into the importance of such a shift.

The failure to act on both of these strategies will result in ensuring added costs for providing more and bigger resilience measures in the future.

STEVE GILBERT

Oyster Point Row

James Island

Not ruling species

This virus is a reminder to modern man that we are not the ruling species.

A couple of weeks ago, I watched “War of the Worlds” with Tom Cruise. An alien species had come to Earth to devour humans. In the end, the aliens were taken down by the same type of organism that seems to plague us today.

They could not breathe our air without coming down with a respiratory malfunction. In the end, the human species survived and went on with their lives, kind of what we will do come May, June or August.

ROBERT LANE

Knottingham Drive

Goose Creek