Do we really believe our government can stop Russian interference in our elections when it can’t even stop robocalls?
CHUCK MIMMS
Egrets Landing Court
Mount Pleasant
Meeting needs
A July 7 Post and Courier letter writer focused on the needs of the poor and how Mount Pleasant had a light burden.
People have many misconceptions about poverty, including that it doesn’t exist in Mount Pleasant.
Poverty doesn’t always look like the person holding a sign asking for spare change.
As a volunteer for East Cooper Community Outreach, I see the faces of poverty weekly: a single mom escaping domestic abuse, a disabled veteran who can’t make ends meet, grandparents raising children so they don’t end up in foster care and families that can’t put food on the table or provide clothing for their children.
ECCO supports neighbors in need in Mount Pleasant, Huger, Awendaw, McClellanville and throughout the community.
The organization provides food, clothing, medical, dental, emergency utility funds and empowerment services. We have hundreds of volunteers each week who are stocking our food pantry and clothing closet with donated items to distribute to those in need throughout our community.
There are many others diligently supporting the poor of the tri-county area: Hibben United Methodist Church offers a cold/warm shelter with meals, Seacoast and East Cooper Baptist churches have the outreach ministries, East Cooper Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, Going Places and St. Vincent de Paul.
Poverty is not just a downtown Charleston issue but an obstacle people face every day throughout the Lowcountry. By supporting these local organizations, we have an opportunity to make a difference
FRANCES HUFFSTETLER
Wellesley Circle
Mount Pleasant
Murrow quote
In a July 18 Post and Courier letter to the editor, a reader referred to Edward R. Murrow as a great journalist. I take no issue with that. I believe he surely was.
The writer used a quote of Murrow’s that I had not heard before and it expresses a view that bothers me.
The quote: “To be persuasive we must be believable; to be believable we must be credible; to be credible we must be truthful.”
Encapsulated in this quote is the essence of what I think is wrong and even dangerous in journalism as it’s practiced today. Why would a good journalist put value in being “persuasive”?
I would think and hope that Journalism 101 should teach students to simply report the facts, all of them, without bias. Persuasion = bias = editorialists (not reporters).
JERRY FUNK
Horncastle Place
Goose Creek
Ancestral home
Send me back. I want to go back where I came from. I don’t mean some little grass shack in Hawaii or somewhere down the Suwannee River.
I mean beautiful, peaceful Switzerland where my mother’s ancestors came from. They all made a big mistake coming to this country. We have been in a revolution, a Civil War and every war since then. And I’m tired of dealing with all the crime and acrimony among different types of people in this country.
Uncle Donnie, the least you could do is finance an extended July-August vacation every year for me.
Just think, it was 72 degrees in Geneva the other day, and the low was 51 degrees. I could be there, out in the countryside looking at the majesty of the Alps, sipping wine with cheese and a hardy whole-grain bread. Then the urge to yodel would overtake me.
I can’t take this country any longer. I want to go home. Send me back, please.
GARY H. KNIGHT
Old State Road
Holly Hill
Public issues
There is dire need for public discussion in two areas. First, the ludicrous obsession with skin pigmentation, along with an honest discussion of the root causes of racism, would be more profitable than all the race-baiting dominating the media today.
Second, it is crucial to reveal why the public’s acceptance of political corruption as a fact of life is undermining our government. Term limits are essential to creating normalcy again.
We need an assertive effort by the public to root out corruption because public “servants” should not be able to enrich themselves at the public’s expense through nepotism or any form of coercive behavior. And if they do, justice must be served.
Furthermore, in order to make a statement about race or religion, one must consistently reassert their position, to avoid being accused of being a racist.
Our president should be advised that it is essential in today’s political environment.
IAN KAY
Cooper River Drive
Mount Pleasant