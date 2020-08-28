Letters to the Editor: Hospital data needed on COVID-19 deaths

I read Mary Katherine Wildeman’s Aug. 24 Post and Courier article twice because I couldn’t believe the state of South Carolina’s health department isn’t collecting data on the number of COVID-19 deaths at hospitals.

What is the purpose of DHEC in this pandemic if not trying to save the lives of as many residents as possible?

The article stated “DHEC staff said hospitals’ daily reports are too inconsistent to make the calculation.”

I’m sorry if this is difficult, but that is the agency’s job.

Improve the death reporting system if need be. Try to accurately collect and distribute this information so residents and our state government can make intelligent decisions.

The governor should demand that DHEC do a better job of accurately determining deaths at hospitals due to COVID-19.

BOB OARE

Strathene Court

Mount Pleasant

Politics, medicine

Presidents have an influential “bully pulpit,” thus statements carry a lot of clout. Over the course of a long life, I don’t believe I’ve ever been more alarmed than by President Donald Trump’s recent tweet:

“The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics”

Few people remember the terrifying polio outbreaks that were eventually halted in the late 1950s by the Salk and Sabin vaccines, but there are some useful lessons in taking a look back.

Work on developing a vaccine was started in the 1930s. One was associated with a 1 in 1,000 incidence of acute paralysis, some fatal, after injection, which was reasonably regarded as an unacceptable risk.

In the early 1950s, Dr. William Hammon undertook a comprehensive study of injecting gamma globulin, with much the same rationale as the pooled-plasma treatment touted by President Trump.

Initial results were encouraging, with favorable news coverage. But further follow-up over two to three years revealed there was no lasting benefit and limited indications for its use. Twenty years after the first attempts to produce a vaccine, the Salk vaccine was approved and resulted in a dramatic reduction of new cases, but only after extensive safety testing.

The belief promulgated by the president that the FDA was influenced by the “deep state,” whatever that is, is disgusting. I can personally attest that, after submitting many papers for publication, the scientific process can be exasperating. But it the end, it protects the public by ensuring adequate safeguards have been in place before a paper is published.

The process, like all human endeavors, is not infallible and cannot be rushed. But the underlying motives are honorable and based on protecting the public from harmful or useless interventions.

The history of political intervention in science is not a pretty one, and is not a healthy one either.

DR. RICHARD H. GROSS

Oak Marsh Drive

Mount Pleasant

Kindnesses shared

On July 19, a friend’s letter to the editor was printed that thanked first responders, family, friends and the wider community in support of his daughter’s family after they lost their house to a fire on Daniel Island.

Of the few items recovered was a folded, singed American flag from a WWII veteran, the daughter’s grandfather.

I mentioned this to a neighbor who offered to handcraft a flag box. Unknown to anyone, this craftsman’s father and the grandfather served in the same campaign in Italy.

The last piece needed to complete the box was the glass.

The glass supplier, noting the dimensions, asked if it was a flag box. Once the story was shared, he wanted to help and said, “No charge.”

Both asked to remain anonymous.

As my neighbor said, kindness begets kindness. We need more of this. And the Charleston community can and does deliver.

CHAUNCEY CLARK

Pettigrew Street

Sullivan’s Island

Rate hike expected

I’m not surprised that Dominion Energy is seeking a rate hike.

I did wonder just how long it would take; well, just about a year and a half.

I don’t sit on the Public Service Commission nor can I vote for my district’s PSC member, who has been on the PSC since 2004.

I can, however, vote for my district’s representatives in both the state Senate and House of Representatives. The Legislature appoints PSC members.

Remember, it was our legislators who quietly passed the Base Load Review Act that allowed SCE&G to charge ratepayers for the nuclear power plant debacle.

I urge each voter to be informed and not to reelect any state legislator who was in office and voted in 2007 to pass the Base Load Review Act.

Neither my state senator nor my state representative was in office in 2007.

MAUREEN RYAN

Jamsie Cove Drive

Charleston

Police chief thanked

I would like to thank Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds for all he and his officers do to keep the citizens safe.

There is a need for more funding as the job covers so many areas, from the heinous killing on King Street to helping those who are mentally ill. May you all be safe.

ELIZABETH HAUCK

Bampfield Drive

Mount Pleasant