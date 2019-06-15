If Fathers Day has slipped by you, don’t feel bad.
With all of the attention focused on Mothers Day, it seems as though Fathers Day can easily be forgotten or pushed aside.
Many of us will take time to honor our fathers and grandfathers.
We should remember the special role fathers play in shaping our character and future.
As someone whose parents are deceased, I have grown to recognize the role both my father and mother played in shaping my life. I am sure many people feel the same way.
So on this Fathers Day, make it more than just giving your dad an ugly necktie or grilling some burgers (which can’t be beat).
Take a moment to thank your fathers, grandfathers, uncles, guardians or anyone who was fundamental in shaping your life.
Then, enjoy those burgers!
BRIAN KIZER
McAlhany Road
Reevesville
I-526 funding
The May 2 Post and Courier op-ed by Walter Blessing and the May 21 op-ed by Dana Beach addressing the half-cent sales tax and funding for I-526 again suggest that citizens voted to approve a list of projects to be funded by this tax.
This is not true.
The June 2 editorial on this matter also could be misleading. The I-526 project was not excluded from the list.
The county made it clear in newspaper interviews and numerous public information meetings that the vote was not to approve a specific list and that the suggested list was not all-inclusive.
Get over it and build the highway.
JERRY MALLARD
Bruce Street
James Island
Extending love
The June 1 Post and Courier op-ed by the Rev. Joseph A. Darby, “We should pray for these things, not against Trump’s enemies,” points out many facets of religion that seem to be spot-on.
The main thing his column characterizes is that what a person of prayer asks for should not be the punishment of enemies, but the extension of love in all situations where differences and hostility exist.
The quote from the Rev. Franklin Graham, “President Trump’s enemies continue to try everything to destroy him, his family and the presidency,” certainly can be called hyperbole at the least and an illogical ad hominem fallacy: that is, personalizing an argument without logic.
Note that much of the criticism of President Trump is of the same nature, but the legitimate purpose of serious criticism is to protect and preserve the presidency from those who would turn it into an imperial power, as Dick Cheney tried to do. He used Article II of the Constitution to evoke the “Unitary Executive Power of the Presidency.”
So, the Rev. Darby’s observations that “... Rev. Graham has a short and selective memory” and “ ... his call to prayer is troubling” are worth repeating.
The quote from Abraham Lincoln at the end, “God cannot be for and against the same thing at the same time,” is highlighted by the fact that both Gens. Robert E. Lee and Ulysses Grant were nominal Episcopalians.
Somewhere, a few Christians have talked about “hating the sin, not the sinner.”
That’s hard work, but the folks at Emanuel AME Church seem to have done it. I interpret the Rev. Darby’s words to come from the same source that calls people to do that hard work.
EDWIN WALKER
Vantage Pointe Road
Mount Pleasant
Protest seismic tests
In response to the editorial in the June 7 Post and Courier, I submitted my comments to DHEC protesting permitting of seismic testing: Please do not allow the oil and gas industry to explore in the waters of the Charleston Bump, a fragile geological area 80-100 miles off our coast.
Before moving to South Carolina 20 years ago, I lived in Pasadena, Texas, near oil refineries and can recall many trips to Galveston, walking along the beach, seeing offshore rigs and cleaning tar balls off my feet.
I have been around the oil and gas industry most of my life. My father and grandfather worked in Seminole, Oklahoma, during the oil boom. I also lived in Morgan City, Louisiana, and Houston, and have benefited financially from oil drilling on family-owned land in Texas and Louisiana.
I know firsthand how the industry works. I also know that it is a slippery slope to start seismic testing and exploration, which inevitably leads to a push for drilling, pipelines and refineries.
We are promised economic benefits and new jobs, but I know full well that these jobs will be filled by experienced workers from Texas or Louisiana.
Furthermore, having been married to an ob/gyn doctor for 20 years, I can draw parallels between seismic testing and amniocentesis testing of a fetus to determine abnormalities.
Both carry unnecessary risks and both result in knowledge that leads to further action.
So I ask: Why are we still considering this?
BETTY REED
Ashley Garden Boulevard
Charleston
Climate fight
Please receive my personal thank you and amen to David Farren, CEO of the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelly Foundation, for his June 5 column.
I pledge my own efforts, as he asks, while serving our citizens as a member of Charleston City Council.
We are behind in reacting to current and projected climate impacts, but not out of the game.
Certainly, it’s not a game, even as we race to beat the clock.
Thank you to all citizens, employees and public-private enterprises that are in it to win it for the Lowcountry and our children’s future.
CAROL JACKSON
Patterson Avenue
Charleston