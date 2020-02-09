Letters to the Editor: Hitler’s office transformed into music school

In Germany, you don’t find Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” in bookstore windows or statues of Nazis anywhere, but I did discover a wonderful music school in Munich.

As I walked by the familiar-looking building, I noticed an opera ad posted outside listing David Stahl of Charleston as director. I walked inside, feeling comfortable because of all the students going and coming, many carrying their instruments.

What should I find inside but another familiar grand staircase, which I climbed slowly, taking it all in. The upstairs rooms were closed with classes underway, so I walked around the all-too-familiar balcony.

There it was: Hitler’s office with its door ajar and the fireplace seen in so many Nazi documentaries.

I felt jittery upon realizing this, so I left the building to find my husband in a different part of Munich. We returned together and my husband entered Hitler’s office while students were in violin practice.

Isn’t it grand that buildings and places can acquire new meanings and uses? The students were friendly and most spoke English when I mentioned David Stahl.

Our Charleston plantations have history that we must honor by telling their complete stories. These beautiful places in South Carolina can have new meanings and be used for camellia gardens and enjoyment, weddings and all.

MARTHA F. BARKLEY

Shadowcreek Court

Charleston

Charleston’s finest

I was driving on Meeting Street Jan. 30 when I saw a police car suddenly stop and its blue lights come on.

The officer got out of her car and walked up to a homeless woman sitting on a bench.

The officer spoke briefly to the woman and then, seemingly from nowhere, produced a blanket and wrapped the woman’s lap and legs, smiled at her and got back in her car.

Thank you, officer, for your kindness and your example. You warmed her body and my heart.

JIM THOMPSON

Fairway Village Lane

Isle of Palms

Craig M. Bennett

A long time ago, in the early 1970s, I met Craig M. Bennett. Restoring historic downtown homes was a hobby to keep the wolves away.

Craig knew a lot on that topic. He would be a difference-maker for many, though he did not try to unduly impress or solicit business for his advice and encouragement. It just was not his nature or need.

You see, Craig Bennett knew who he was, having no particular need for praise. He left us Jan. 29, bringing back memories of how it was here once, of what he was about and what he meant to his family, friends, colleagues and community.

Craig was your man, if you needed to find someone droll, brilliant, amusing, calm, determined, honest, hardworking, respected, careful, loyal, kind, polite, patriotic, astute, charitable, sensitive, ethical, tasteful, generous, often invaluable (even to younger people) and respectful of residential downtown properties.

Precious few people possess all such traits, though there were and still are some. They each stand out. Unknowingly, they have shown us how to live a life.

In our time together decades ago, Craig never mentioned his service in 1945 as a gunner over Germany in a B-17. Nor that he parachuted from his bomber when it was all but destroyed in a German fighter attack. He remained a prisoner until the war’s end.

Another of our valuable pillars has left us at age 94. At a minimum, his work here was done long and well.

Craig M. Bennett, RIP.

LEONARD L. LONG JR.

Shoolbred Court

Kiawah Island

Air Force thanks

In 1965, I was in Vietnam at an Army compound called Vinh Long.

We had about 45 helicopters using a metal runway. The North Vietnamese army wanted to get rid of us so they would attack at night. Several times, they came at us with hundreds of men, a force we could not defend against.

In Saigon, our Air Force had planes called “Puff the Magic Dragon,” which were equipped with many Gatling guns. These were 80 miles away, but those twin-engine prop planes made it to us in about 25 minutes.

We could not see them at night, but the firepower was awesome and looked like a giant red broom sweeping the jungle.

Every fifth round was a red tracer. From the ground, it looked like all the rounds were red. If not for the Air Force, I would not be here today. They saved hundreds of men.

I just wanted to say “thank you” to the Air Force.

RON ROWLAND

Hawks Circle

Hanahan

Fight injustices

“If only we could see.”

This phrase was in my heart recently as I left the movie “Just Mercy,” about the Equal Justice Initiative and the wrongfully accused on Alabama’s death row.

I wept in bitter sorrow at convictions due to one’s skin color. I also wept with joy when those unjustly on death row were freed.

We can’t afford to remove ourselves from the arc of history because we would cloud our eyes to the struggles so many still face. These problems — the intimidating arrests of black teenagers, obstruction at the ballot box and child poverty — do not exist in isolation.

We must confront our history of racial injustice to continue the fight forward. It’s time to form genuine relationships and listen to those who are hurting, who are still oppressed by unjust systems and whose forgiveness, like the families of those killed at Emanuel AME Church, surges on like a river, deep, wide and unbelievably gracious.

So this Black History Month, remember the likes of Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King Jr. and Bryan Stevenson not as figures isolated from history and set aside on a calendar in February but as individuals on the front lines of the very battles we still face. May we celebrate their sacrifice, courage and progress. And counting the cost in our own lives, may we be motivated do the same.

WILL RANDALL

Little Oak Drive

Folly Beach