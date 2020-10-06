Letters to the Editor: History will be kind to Jimmy Carter

Within 100 years, or maybe much less, President Jimmy Carter will be celebrated as the equivalent of a Protestant/evangelical saint.

History will recognize his genuine accomplishment of delicately balancing the imperatives of faith with public policy. In time, we will realize that the tenor of our present partisan comments is simply a symptom of a passing affliction of hyperpolarized acrimony.

Events will surely arise that will cause many more of us to behave like adults. In time, many more of us also will honor real human progress rather than ingrained biases and cherished political ideologies.

GARY CARTER

West Wesley Street

Walhalla

Wear masks for others

My husband and I just returned from a road trip to New Mexico where we kept extending our stay mostly due to COVID numbers in Charleston. Everyone there respected the governor’s orders and wore masks and maintained a 6-foot distance, at least. The measures are respectful and effective, not political.

Walking in Charleston recently, one would not have realized a pandemic exists.

By my mask wearing, I am respecting the health of others. I would appreciate the same consideration. It is not a hardship to simply wear a mask.

SUSAN BASS

State Street

Charleston

Trump vs. Biden

The Obama-Biden administration, according to Factcheck.org, delivered billions of dollars to Iran, a terrorist state, and negotiated a treaty, not ratified by the Senate, which allowed Iran to develop nuclear arms over 10 years.

President Donald Trump ditched the treaty; killed an Iranian general, who was a terrorist responsible for the deaths of numerous American soldiers; and moved the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Subsequently, several Arab states have normalized relations with Israel.

Serbia and Kosovo had been warring for decades, but Trump forged a peace deal while Obama-Biden could not.

At first, Biden attacked Trump’s Jan. 31 decision to shut down travel from China by accusing the president of “a record of hysteria, xenophobia and fear mongering.”

But on April 4, Biden agreed with the decision.

Biden accused Trump of COVID-19 failures, but the policies Biden recommended had already been accomplished by Trump. He provided hospital ships to New York and California, as well as ventilators.

Trump signed a COVID-19 bill providing a trillion dollars to help Americans. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that Trump had “delivered for New York.” He did the same for California.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified on March 13 that Trump’s travel bans had saved lives.

A 1994 criminal law authored by Biden resulted in the mass incarceration of African Americans and Hispanics.

Trump signed the First Step Act into law to ameliorate Biden’s law. More examples could be given, but please, do not only listen to what Biden and his sycophant media say, but see what President Trump has actually done.

ED SHAFER

South Moss Oak Lane

Charleston

Visit contradicts values

I am a proud 1967 graduate of The Citadel. The values I learned were integrity, honesty, morality, fairness and respect for others. These values guided me throughout my career and life.

Cadet training now includes a strong emphasis on principled leadership. This is critical given the current lack of ethics among leaders.

Does The Citadel really believe that these principles should be followed after graduation?

Some recent events have indicated otherwise.

Recently, Vice President Mike Pence spoke at The Citadel. He represents an administration that violates every Citadel value. This administration denigrates anyone who shares a different opinion, including those who have died in battle for our country. A venerable veteran, John McCain, was not given the respect he deserved by Trump.

Other military leaders are often embarrassed and humiliated.

Another issue with the Pence event was Nancy Mace’s presence. She was recognized by him, which was clearly a political endorsement. This was wrong because The Citadel should be apolitical.

Apparently, the administration and Board of Visitors disagree because implied political support was evident later when Sen. Lindsey Graham spoke.

I tried to express my concerns to the board and the administration. Most ignored my questions.

My point isn’t partisan. It is that Citadel values must be used as criteria when choosing speakers, regardless of their political party, especially since cadets are required to attend these programs.

JOE CLARKE

Twining Terrace

Spartanburg