Letters to the Editor: History is being unlearned with removal of statues, historical markers

I read with interest the comments by College of Charleston professor Adam Domby in the Tuesday Post and Courier.

I was somewhat confused, first by the term “ahistorical” and what it means.

Is that like being without history, or historical reference? How can a statue of anyone, in this instance, John C. Calhoun, be without history or historical reference?

It is when a statue, historical marker, museum, battlefield or any memorial of any kind is “orphaned” that it may misrepresent an idea.

There is no doubt that when the Calhoun monument was erected, its message was one of white supremacy, segregation of the races and a disregard for those who have felt the lash of history.

Such an item needs context; to remove such a memorial, marker or statue is an effort to rewrite history, to deny the existence of a person, idea or event.

I am a Yankee and have never believed the myth of the “Lost Cause.”

On an emotional level, I do not have a dog in this fight. But removing the monuments to past persons and events that we find fault with today doesn’t make it easier to correct those errors. Instead, it makes acknowledging them, and correcting them, more difficult.

These tokens of the past should not be removed, destroyed or hidden away, but maintained and used as signposts to the future, rather than a glorification of past errors.

They represent a sad and often unlearned lesson.

PAUL HEDDEN

Crosscreek Drive

James Island

Outrage not a crisis

The dangerous trend of “us vs. them” is reflected in a Monday letter to the editor.

The letter’s author reminds me of “Rebel Without a Cause,” bucking authority for the sake of doing so.

No one is “telling” people what to read to their grandchildren. Dr. Seuss Enterprises made the independent decision to remove six of its books because of racist and insensitive imagery.

This is not a crisis worthy of repeated outrage. Write to the publisher if you are so aggrieved.

Businesses have the right to sell what they would like to without government interference.

The letter writer also asks, “Who are they telling me that I have to get the COVID-19 vaccine shot?”

Is anyone arresting people and forcefully jabbing a needle into their arms? No. It’s optional, just as the flu shot is.

Many of those who refuse to be vaccinated are often the first to complain about schools not opening, continued restrictions on gatherings and more when economic experts like Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell state that containing COVID-19 is the only means to financial recovery.

Who are “they” telling people to love everyone? Jesus and the Bible.

ELAINE TANAY

Scalybark Road

Summerville

McMaster drops ball

There are few unknowns in accessing the COVID-19 vaccination program. It’s about counting people, vials and days. Occasionally hours, sites and staff.

The all-constraining driving factor is the count of vials for the stream of people to be vaccinated. The analysis is accomplished using simple division. Sophisticated models are not needed.

Earning votes in 2022 is a bit more complicated. The well-executed administration of a lifesaving vaccine helps.

Daily reports of progress and working through the priorities is all that needs to be communicated to maintain patience.

Gov. Henry McMaster throws the order aside. “Let ’er rip” is the current S.C. vaccination program. Start the “Hunger Games” search for a vaccine slot.

How does messing up the vaccination program get votes?

McMaster is not getting my vote no matter how good the economy.

FRED PALM

S.C. Highway 174

Edisto Island

Turn off the lights

Wasting electricity, causing light pollution and ruining our nights. That is what’s being done at Riley Park nearly every night.

Ever since The Citadel’s baseball season opened, the stadium lights are left burning all night.

Often they are left on well past sunrise. There cannot be a valid reason to waste electricity like that.

The lights are intensely bright and shine through our windows all night from across the river.

It appears that a new lighting system was installed at the stadium last year, and since then crews have been leaving the lights on.

This never happened until this past year.

Even after RiverDogs games, the lights usually went out by 2 a.m. at the latest.

When the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge was built, it was determined that the up-lighting had to be turned off after a certain time for environmental reasons.

Please, let’s do the same with The Joe.

SCOTT WOODFIELD

Woodward Road

Charleston