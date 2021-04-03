Letters to the Editor: Historic Prince Frederick's church ruins must be preserved

It was sad to read about the ruins of Prince Frederick’s Winyah Parish Church, as reported by Warren Wise in the March 21 Post and Courier.

The ruins mainly consist of the front facade and tower of the 19th century church, which has suffered decades of neglect. The ruins should be stabilized and preserved, but that takes money, and the history of the church has been plagued by a lack of resources.

The once-handsome structure was begun in 1859 to serve planters in the rice-rich Georgetown District and was completed in 1876 after the Civil War.

Gov. Robert F.W. Allston, one of America’s wealthiest men, laid the cornerstone of the church, which was designed by Charleston architect Louis J. Barbot.

A descendant of refugees from a slave revolt in the French island colony of St. Domingue (now Haiti), Barbot also designed the Greek Revival St. Mark’s Church for an African American congregation in Charleston.

His most famous work is the Charleston District Jail (erroneously known as the Old City Jail) on Magazine Street, which he and then-partner John H. Seyle redesigned in the Romanesque Revival style in the 1850s.

Literature about Prince Frederick’s Church, including its National Register nomination, says that it is Gothic Revival, but it is Romanesque Revival, which is characterized by roundheaded, not pointed, arches.

Barbot also employed Codussian windows, which have paired arches within the main arch, and an oculus at the top. Named for Venetian architect Mauro Codussi, this is an Italian Renaissance motif. By the 1850s, architects were mixing styles to dramatic effect.

Dramatic action is needed to protect and preserve the Prince Frederick’s church ruins.

ROBERT P. STOCKTON

Montagu Court

Charleston

Why limit voting?

Why would the beacon of democracy for the world want to limit the participation of its citizens in the process that makes us democratic? Why are so many states trying to make voting more difficult?

During our not-so-noble history, states have unfairly based voting rights on land ownership, race, gender and religion.

It is obvious that now we are trying to base voting rights on who you plan to vote for.

As just one example, Sen. Lindsey Graham recently said: “If we don’t do something about voting by mail, we’re going lose the ability to elect a Republican in this country.”

I have been a poll manager in my local precinct for the last few elections and every time we printed out the results at the end of day, each of my candidates has lost. And, I even cast my votes by mail.

I will continue to work the polls in the future so my neighbors can vote, knowing that my votes will most likely be on the losing side.

I also will bring a chair or a bottle of water for those in line who may need it.

If Sen. Graham were in my precinct, I’d make sure that he was given the right to print his ballot (in private) and scan it through the machine like everyone else. That’s democracy.

CHRISTINE GAINER

Farnham Road

Charleston

Show ID to vote

In today’s world, we have to show ID for everything: cashing a check, opening a bank account, entering college, getting a new job, boarding an airplane and more.

There should be no reason everyone doesn’t have an ID, especially for voting.

Especially in the South, many people belong to a church or synagogue, which could set up spaces to offer voter registration.

If they can make it to church, there is no reason why they can’t register to vote. It’s like the old saying goes, “We can do what we want to do and make excuses for what we don’t want to do.”

No one should be able to vote if you aren’t willing to show your ID.

It’s especially important to know we have legal citizens voting in our elections.

CRIS BERNSTEIN

Maritime Forest Drive

Johns Island

Solution to Hwy. 41

Finally, an experienced city planner proposes a solution to the S.C. Highway 41 problem in his March 30 commentary that addresses the rights of all property owners involved and even spells out a way to pay for it.

What should we do? Hire Reinhold Roedig as a consultant and implement his plan.

What will actually happen? If history is any indicator, Roedig’s solution will probably be dismissed because it makes too much sense.

Roedig is exactly right. Plan A doesn’t do enough for affected homeowners. With Plan B, there will still be a traffic bottleneck right in the middle of the very community it tries to protect due to development farther down Highway 41 and nobody will be happy.

CARLOS SMITH

South Plaza Court

Mount Pleasant