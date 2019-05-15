Today is the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the history of the oldest college in South Carolina and the 13th oldest in the country. May 16, 2019, marks the official start date of Andrew T. Hsu, the 23rd president of the College of Charleston.
President Hsu’s journey to this esteemed position is nothing short of amazing, and it serves as a much-needed reminder of everything right about the American dream. Basically, if you are willing to work hard, everything is possible — no challenge insurmountable.
President Hsu is living proof of that shared belief. Having grown up during the Cultural Revolution in China, he would later come to the United States to pursue his educational goals of becoming an aeronautical engineer, working in private industry for many years. His expertise in the field eventually led him to the classroom, where he saw the direct impact of his knowledge on the next generation.
Thus bitten by the teaching bug, he entered academia full time. Soon, he became a student of higher education and quickly rose through the ranks in various leadership roles. As an American Council on Education Fellow, he shadowed for an entire year Gordon Gee, one of the top university presidents in the country, learning the inner workings of university leadership.
From my perspective, the journey of our College to Andrew Hsu is nothing short of amazing as well. At this time last year, our Presidential Search Committee, led by Trustee Renee Romberger, had just wrapped up its initial work of conducting 24 listening sessions across the entire campus community.
It was an important time for us, both the search committee members and the Board of Trustees, to hear firsthand what our community wanted and needed. I am thankful we took the time to listen and find someone who fit the wants and needs of our students, faculty, staff, alumni and community partners.
As we approach 2020, the year in which we commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the College of Charleston, we will recognize many milestones of the College’s storied past while also celebrating our present and exciting future. All these events will be under the theme “History. Made. Here.” This is a nod, of course, to our 250 years, but also a reminder that we make history every day on campus.
And today is yet another history-making day at the College of Charleston, where our past, present and future all meet in the new presidency of Andrew T. Hsu. This is a great moment not only for our institution, but for our city, our state and our region.
DAVID M. HAY
Chairman of the College of Charleston Board of Trustees
George Street
Charleston
Community loss
Charleston lost one of its foremost citizens this month when Homer Clayton Burrous Jr. died.
Born and raised in Mississippi, Homer was a son of the South and a quintessential Southern gentleman, highly successful in business, a patriot and a dedicated community leader.
A World War II veteran, he had a career with the Coca-Cola Co. that brought him to Charleston where the settled permanently.
He later became chairman of the Spoleto Festival USA, a member of the Historic Charleston Foundation’s board and the College of Charleston School of Business’ board of governors.
In this quiet, unassuming way, he did a great deal for his adopted hometown and was awarded the Order of the Palmetto for his many contributions.
For those of us who had the pleasure and privilege of knowing Homer, he will be remembered for his good company, good humor, good manners and good works.
He will be missed by many far and wide.
RICHARD T. WRIGHT
USN Captain (Retired)
Meeting Street
Charleston
Bernhardt arrogant
In testimony before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on May 7, Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt said that he is not obligated to combat climate change because there is no law requiring that he do so.
Specifically, Mr. Bernhardt said: “You know what, there’s not a shall for ‘I shall manage the land to stop climate change,’ or something similar to that. You guys come up with the shalls,” he added, referring to the lawmakers.
Mr. Bernhardt is mistaken. The National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) states in part that, “the Federal Government shall ... (A) utilize a systematic, interdisciplinary approach which will insure the integrated use of the natural and social sciences and the environmental design arts in planning and in decisionmaking which may have an impact on man’s environment; and ... (F) recognize the worldwide and long-range character of environmental problems and, where consistent with the foreign policy of the United States, lend appropriate support to initiatives, resolutions, and programs designed to maximize international cooperation in anticipating and preventing a decline in the quality of mankind’s world environment.”
The purpose of the regulations implementing NEPA is “... to tell federal agencies what they must do to comply with the procedures and achieve the goals of the Act.”
The phrase “climate change” is not explicitly in NEPA because the term wasn’t part of the nomenclature in 1970 when NEPA was enacted. Secretary Bernhardt’s statements are a pathetic cop-out from an arrogant man.
RICHARD WILDERMANN
Privateer Creek Road
Seabrook Island
Shameful loophole
I was disappointed in the Associated Press story on marital rape that ran in the May 5 Post and Courier.
The story did not mention the loophole existing in South Carolina Law.
According to Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands, an assailant (non-spouse) using the threat of coercion or coercion can receive up to 20 years in prison, 30 years if there is kidnapping, forcible confinement, etc.
Spousal sexual battery, however, carries a sentence of only 10 years in prison.
And, the offending spouse’s conduct must be reported to law enforcement authorities within 30 days in order for that spouse to be prosecuted.
So the person I should trust most in the world is held to a lower standard? How does that make sense? If an abused spouse is trying to get away to make sure they, and possibly their children, are safe, they have a ticking clock hanging over their heads.
If I don’t find a way to file rape charges within 30 days, it’s as if it never happened.
Furthermore, criminal sexual conduct in the third degree (aka rape of a mentally incapacitated person) also carries only 10 years.
So if I am lucid and aware, my attacker gets 20 or 30 years, but if I am drunk, or physically or mentally helpless, only 10 years? Why are our leaders not doing anything to fix this?
FRANCES GLANVILLE
Savannah Highway
Adams Run