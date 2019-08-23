On Aug. 19, the planning group for widening S.C. Highway 41 and/or redirecting traffic at its intersection with U.S. Highway 17 announced the plan was open for comment.

For some unknown reason, the group believes that part of the answer should be eliminating left-hand turns from Highway 17 onto Brickyard Parkway or Hamlin Road.

Instead of northound drivers turning left onto Brickyard Parkway, drivers would have to make a right onto Hamlin Road, proceed to a traffic circle, turn around, return to the intersection of Hamlin Road and Highway 17, then cross Highway 17 to Brickyard Parkway.

It is not clear how southbound drivers would get onto Hamlin if they are no longer allowed to make a left turn.

This plan is absolutely ridiculous, inconvenient and costly for no reason. It has no relationship, directly or indirectly, to improving the traffic flow on Highway 41, which is the primary problem in the area.

I suggest that all residents affected by this boondoggle contact the planning group at hwy41sc@gmail.com.

Also, I recommend that residents affected by this attend the meeting scheduled in October and make their opinions heard.

Additionally, I would like to know the status of the Billy Swails Parkway extension between Six Mile and Hamlin roads. Is this still planned? Has the housing development behind Home Depot interfered with this plan? When will this be done?

It is far more viable and helpful than messing with the Brickyard/Hamlin/Highway 17 intersection.

MARK PALASEK

Stamby Place

Mount Pleasant

Economic issues

President Donald Trump is already trying to blame a downturn in the economy on poor news coverage. His advisers hit the talk shows Aug. 18 and asked for “optimism.”

I was once optimistic that once Trump was in office he would educate himself. He has proven me wrong.

Most presidents would be conferring with leading economists and world leaders. But President Trump has proven that he will blame others and lie about the causes.

I wish I had some optimism that Trump and his administration could handle a recession or a major crisis.

ELIZABETH EBLE

East Shipyard Road

Mount Pleasant

Corridor of shame

In the Aug. 7 Post and Courier article, “2020 hopeful visits ‘Corridor of Shame,’” the reporter described a recent visit by another little-known Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, who met with voters to discuss the sad condition of public education in “the Corridor.” Since education has been a hot subject across our state for a long time, one might wonder why Bennet chose to visit Rep. James Clyburn’s district (S.C. District 6)? Did Sen. Bennet somehow get the idea that Clyburn has not listened to or addressed his constituents and their concerns, at least not in education?

Since his 1993 swearing in, Rep. Clyburn has “owned” District 6, and as the elections approach next year, voters will be constantly reminded that Rep. Clyburn is their representative who’s running for reelection when they see his campaign’s biennial barrage of signs and billboards reappear.

If history is a reliable indicator, he will crush his opponent(s) with at least 70% of the vote and continue on his way to having held this gerrymandered district’s position for soon-to-be 30 years.

On the way to celebrating his inevitable victory, maybe he will point to personal actions he has recently taken that have helped to improve the overall living conditions and well-being of District 6 voters.

MIKE SCHWARTZ

Divot Court

Mount Pleasant

Teacher bonuses

The path of rewarding “good” teachers with bonuses is fraught with a multitude of corruptible consequences. Thirty-plus years of teaching and supervising has demonstrated to me that education is not a business and should not be run like one.

What criteria would be used to determine who is deserving of a bonus? Would teachers still be able to use their creativity and imagination in motivating students, or would it primarily involve teaching for a test?

Who would determine the selection and distribution of these bonuses? Would it be the administration, which might wield this new power to reward or punish staff members?

Teachers might favor those who are more popular rather than those who are more effective. Finally, it might include appointees from state government with little or no understanding of what makes a good teacher.

There are ways to promote and reward good teachers. First and foremost, pay them a decent wage.

NORMAN BASS

Colonel Vanderhorst

Circle Mount Pleasant

Blame Shooters

Regarding an Aug. 16 Post and Courier letter to the editor: The only people responsible for the shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, are the ones who pulled the trigger.

JIM ROWAN

Coopers Hawk Drive

Hanahan