As I head into retirement from the Charleston County School District, it gives me great pleasure to have witnessed one of the most inspirational days of my career on May 23 at Mary Ford Elementary School in North Charleston.
I walked in just as graduating seniors from Garrett Academy were taking “The Walk.”
I stood with the rest of the staff and the students along the wall as these new high school graduates, in their beautiful red-and-blue caps and gowns, walked down the long hall to a rousing reception of applause.
It was inspirational to me to see the smiling faces of these graduating seniors as they received their well-deserved accolades for a job well done.
The idea for “The Walk” was started by former Garrett Principal Charity Summers, along with her sorority sister and Mary Ford’s master reading teacher Willa McGirth-Moody in 2015.
What a beautiful tradition it has become, serving to inspire the young students at Mary Ford Elementary every year since.
I have spent the past 12 years of my career teaching adult education, helping adults get their GEDs. As rewarding as this part of my career has been, I would like to see more of our young people get their diplomas in the traditional manner by completing their education in the traditional 12 years of school as designed.
I have a great deal of respect for all my GED graduates who came back to school and worked hard to get their diplomas later in life. But so many times through the years I have heard them say, “I wish I had stayed in school and gotten this done long ago. It would have made my life so much easier in so many ways.”
I would like to suggest that all elementary and middle school students watch their local high school graduating seniors do “The Walk.”
It provides these elementary students a concrete example of achievement and shows them what they should aspire to themselves.
SHARON ROBLES
Babington Way
Mount Pleasant
Scoring a win
What a fantastic show the Country Club of Charleston put on here with the U.S. Women’s Open. The ladies really showed what they can do.
With the awesome images of the city and beautiful shots of the golf course, it really did shine. I really hope the world enjoyed seeing our beautiful town and aerial shots of the storied country club.
How could you not love this city? I read in the June 2 Post and Courier’s Opinion Section that some hope the “Holy City does not become (if not all ready) Hotel City”
Thank you to all who worked so hard to bring this tournament to Charleston. Their hard work showed. Country club members should be very proud.
DOROTHY JENKINS RAKOWSKI
Shadow Lane
North Charleston
Intersection options
Charleston County has put forth seven alternatives for improving traffic flow at the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 and Main Road.
The primary problems that need to be mitigated are:
(a) Morning traffic leaving Johns Island on Main Road making a right turn onto U.S. Highway 17 toward town.
(b) Afternoon traffic leaving the island on Main Road and making a left onto U.S. 17.
(c) And southbound drivers on U.S. 17 making a left turn onto Main Road in the afternoons.
Each of the seven alternatives should be measured against how well they mitigate these congestion issues.
All the alternatives do a good job at (a) by using a sweeping right-hand turn.
It’s the solution to (b) and (c) that distinguishes the effectiveness of the alternatives.
Alternative 5 is the only option that fully addresses (b) and (c) by providing a dedicated “flyover” in each direction.
This alternative, dubbed the “Full New Location,” may also be the most expensive. I am concerned that despite the County Council’s proclamations that they have plenty of money for large road projects, they will choose a less expensive and less effective alternative.
If Alternative 5 is not chosen, one can envision that we taxpayers in just a few years will be upgrading the intersection again to the Alternative 5 layout.
County Council needs to take the long view and select Alternative 5.
JOHN ZLOGAR
Frisco Lane
Johns Island
Dorchester decision
Dorchester County Councilman Larry Hargett penned a letter to the editor in the May 18 Post and Courier regarding the recent state Supreme Court decision on the county’s parks and libraries referendum.
Councilman Hargett seemed to be revising history. For starters, Hargett publicly denied numerous times that he did not request an opinion from the attorney general. We now know he did ask for an opinion and was dishonest with the people of Dorchester County on this issue.
As Councilman Hargett continues to try to revise history, it is important to note that Hargett voted for the language on the ballot based on the guidance from attorneys and bond counsel. Only after the ballot closed did Hargett raise any objections.
But you can’t blame County Council for following counsel’s advice. The plaintiffs’ attorneys are the equivalent of the boy who cried wolf. Every time this council listens and responds to residents, the plaintiffs’ attorneys sue, with lawsuit after lawsuit being thrown out. Cry wolf enough times and no one listens, but these plaintiffs’ attorneys may have a more apt adage applied to them in this case: Even a blind squirrel finds a nut once in a while.
Voters want parks and libraries and, ultimately, the voters will win, not the attorneys for the plaintiffs.
STEVEN WRIGHT
Bridlewood Farms Parkway
Ridgeville
Unworthy
June 6 marks the 75th anniversary of the Allied D-Day invasion of Normandy. Hundreds of Americans, Canadians and Englishmen lost their lives that day.
President Donald Trump used heel spurs and his father’s wealth and influence to avoid military service in the 1960s.
I cringe at the thought of Trump walking on the sacred ground at Colleville-sur-Mer, the final resting place of hundreds of American heroes,
He is not worthy to set foot on that sacred ground.
RICH BENNETT
Fernandina Street
Mount Pleasant
Student videos
Eleven public school students in the Columbia area created four videos on “What it means to be an American.”
They won prizes in C-SPAN’s annual competition in March, with almost 50 states participating.
I was pleased to see all the winning student videos on television over Memorial Day weekend.
Congratulations to the students of Andrew Chambers for this fine accomplishment under his guidance. Several years ago, his students were winners at Summerville High School, where he taught at the time. Great student achievement with outstanding instruction in Summerville and Columbia public schools.
MARTHA F. BARKLEY
Shadowcreek Court
Charleston